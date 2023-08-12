trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648080
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2023

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asian Championship Trophy 2023 Final: When And Where To Watch?

India men’s hockey team will take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2023 in Chennai on Saturday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asian Championship Trophy 2023 Final: When And Where To Watch? India vs Malaysia in ACT 2023 Final. (Source: Twitter)

India will take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Saturday, August 12. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has been unhurt so far. They have played 6 matches in the tournament, registering win in five and drawing one match. India started off the tournament with a thumping 7-2 win over China. Japan played well to hold India to a 1-1 draw. That was a wakeup call for India and they did improve their game. In the next match, they blanked Malaysia 5-0 before beating a fighting South Korea, also the defending champions, 3-2. India then made short work of arch-rival Pakistan beating them 4-0.

In the semi-final, they met Japan again but this team India had their plans in place for them. They beat Japan 5-0 in what turned out to be a one-sided semi-final. India now meet Mayalsia again. They had beaten them 5-0 in the previous encounter but that does not mean they start taking the Malaysians lightly. Hockey is a fast-paced game and on their day, Malaysia can pull off a surprise win and beat India in the match that matters. 

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

India Vs Malaysia Probable Playing XI

India: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train