India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Asian Championship Trophy 2023 Final: When And Where To Watch?

India will take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai on Saturday, August 12. Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has been unhurt so far. They have played 6 matches in the tournament, registering win in five and drawing one match. India started off the tournament with a thumping 7-2 win over China. Japan played well to hold India to a 1-1 draw. That was a wakeup call for India and they did improve their game. In the next match, they blanked Malaysia 5-0 before beating a fighting South Korea, also the defending champions, 3-2. India then made short work of arch-rival Pakistan beating them 4-0.

In the semi-final, they met Japan again but this team India had their plans in place for them. They beat Japan 5-0 in what turned out to be a one-sided semi-final. India now meet Mayalsia again. They had beaten them 5-0 in the previous encounter but that does not mean they start taking the Malaysians lightly. Hockey is a fast-paced game and on their day, Malaysia can pull off a surprise win and beat India in the match that matters.

Two nations on the cusp of greatness will battle it out to determine the Champion of Champions in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.



__ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

_ 12th August 2023, 6:00 PM IST onwards.

_ Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports First,_ pic.twitter.com/lDMNqWD57y— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.



Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

India Vs Malaysia Probable Playing XI

India: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh