A lacklustre Indian women’s hockey team need to tick all boxes against New Zealand in their final Pool B match to seal a direct quarterfinal place in the FIH World Cup, in Amstelveen on Thursday (July 7). The Indians, who achieved a historic fourth place finish in last year's Olympics, drew 1-1 against Tokyo bronze medallist England and China in their first two pool matches.

The Savita-led side is currently placed third in Pool B with two points below China and leaders New Zealand, who defeated England 3-1 on Tuesday. “New Zealand will be a tough team to play. They are very dangerous in their counter-attack and we will have to be ready for that, on the ball we have to play to our strengths,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

#WomenInBlue on their way to take on New Zealand at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022.



Catch the action Live today, 7 July 2022, from 11 PM (IST) on Star Sports First, Star Sports 3 and Disney+Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/QKLdImAGMm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 7, 2022

According to the tournament format, the 16 teams are divided in four pools of four teams each.The top four sides from each pool will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams will feature in the crossovers. The winner of the cross over matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots. So, India would look for an outright win against New Zealand and hope for a Chinese draw or a loss against England to top Pool B.

But going by the way they played in the first two matches, it would be easier said than done.

India’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman

Check India vs New Zealand, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Livestreaming details here:

What date FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will take place on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand be played?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen.

What time will the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand begin?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

India vs New Zealand FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.