Indian Olympic Association pledges support, contribution in fight against coronavirus COVID-19

The Indian Olympic Committee (IOC) has pledged full support and contribution towards the country's continuous battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all across the globe.

The IOC took to its official Twitter handle and issued a statement on behalf of secretary general Rajeev Mehta, saying its member national federations and state associations will also come forward and contribute towards the fight against COVID-19.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the toughest challenges that we are facing today, the Indian Olympic Association and its member National Sport Federations & State Olympic Associations pledge our support and contribution towards the cause of India's fight against this crisis. Our thoughts remain with the families and individuals affected by COVID-19. We are deeply grateful to all the front-line workers who are risking their lives to fight this pandemic and our safety," Mehta said in an official statement.

Mehta further informed that the qualification events for the Tokyo Olympics which were distrupted due to coronavirus will take place once the situation gets better.

"There would be many new challenges ahead in these uncertain times. Our Olympic family is in this together and we shall come out stronger to serve sports and make our nation proud.

At this moment, when the need of the hour is greater than ever before, pledge your support and contribute to the nation's need of fighting COVID-19," he stated.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the toughest challenges we are facing today, the Indian Olympic Association and its members pledge to contribute to the #PMCaresFund towards the cause of India's fight against this crisis.#TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/OieZSrA2u1 — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the IOA also informed via another tweet that the Cycling Federation of India and the Indian Golf Union have already vowed to donate Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"The #Cycling fraternity is committed to the need of the nation in fighting the severity of COVID-19 crisis. @OfficialCFI Chairman Mr Onkar Singh pledged a support of 1 Lac Rupees on behalf of Cycling Federation of India for this noble cause" the IOA tweeted.

"In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, IGU President Lt.Gen D Anbu (Retd), has pledged to commit a sum of 10 lac Rupees on behalf of the @IndianGolfUnion and the #Golf community to support the nation in its fight against the current crisis.#ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia," the IOA said in another tweet.

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to combat the threat of COVID-19.

So far, the pandemic has affected more than 1,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 29 persons.