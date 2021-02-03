From Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, how did the sports fraternity respond to Rihanna's tweet

A day after Rihanna extended her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws in New Delhi, several sportstars took to Twitter stating that India can handle its internal problems and come up with an "amicable" solution.

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday also took to the micro-blogging platform and said that that the "sovereignty" of India cannot be compromised. Tendulkar's former teammate Anil Kumble and current India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed similar feelings and urged the nation to stand united at this testing hour.

Here are the tweets:

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Rihanna on Tuesday in a tweet tried to highlight the ongoing protests happening in the national capital and shared a news story of internet shutdown across the protest sites.

Violence broke out at several parts of the Delhi-NCR region on India's 72nd Republic Day, when agitated farmers broke barricades and forced their way into the national capital. The protestors also entered the iconic Red Fort and also unfurled their flags from its ramparts.