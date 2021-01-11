हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jehan Daruvala

India's first F2 winner Jehan Daruvala recovering from Covid, assures supporters of 'éxciting news'

India's first Formula Two winner Jehan Daruvala on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering well. 

India&#039;s first F2 winner Jehan Daruvala recovering from Covid, assures supporters of &#039;éxciting news&#039;
India's first Formula Two winner Jehan Daruvala (Source: Twitter/FIA_F2)

India's first Formula Two winner Jehan Daruvala on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering well. Sharing the news on Twitter, the 22-year-old motorsport athlete also asked his supporters to remain patient as he will soon be sharing some good news with them. 

The 22-year-old created history in December last year when he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the Sakhir Grand Prix. He had then triumphed after a close contest against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum.  

As per a report in motorsport.com, Daruvala will compete in the Formula Three Asia event, which is scheduled to be held later this month. The report mentioned that Daruvala will pair up with last year's British F3 runner-up Kush Maini.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jehan DaruvalaFormula Two
Next
Story

Rugby referee sends player off for lifting him up in wild celebration; watch video
  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M39S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why Sita is insulted in Bengal politics?