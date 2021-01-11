India's first F2 winner Jehan Daruvala recovering from Covid, assures supporters of 'éxciting news'

India's first Formula Two winner Jehan Daruvala on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering well. Sharing the news on Twitter, the 22-year-old motorsport athlete also asked his supporters to remain patient as he will soon be sharing some good news with them.

Hey guys, Firstly, I’d like to wish you all a very Happy New Year! I’ve been away from social media as I’m currently recovering from Covid. I’m doing fine now and recovering well. Besides that, I’ve got some really exciting news coming your way.

So STAY TUNED! — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) January 11, 2021

The 22-year-old created history in December last year when he became the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the Sakhir Grand Prix. He had then triumphed after a close contest against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum.

As per a report in motorsport.com, Daruvala will compete in the Formula Three Asia event, which is scheduled to be held later this month. The report mentioned that Daruvala will pair up with last year's British F3 runner-up Kush Maini.