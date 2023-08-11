The world of athletics is gearing up for an exhilarating showdown as the World Athletics Championships 2023 descends upon Budapest, Hungary. This much-anticipated event, slated to kick off on August 19th, will see athletes from across the globe vying for glory, and leading India's charge is none other than the reigning Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra. Let's dive into the action-packed schedule that awaits team India and shed light on Neeraj Chopra's event to watch out for.

Neeraj Chopra: Spearheading India's Ambitions

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin sensation who clinched Olympic gold in Tokyo. Chopra's meteoric rise in the world of athletics has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Having secured his berth by winning the Diamond League last year, he is all set to showcase his prowess once again on the global stage. With a glittering collection of accolades, including a Golden League Final triumph in Zurich and a recent Doha Diamond League gold with a remarkable 88.67m throw, Chopra is poised to make waves at the Championships.

India's Schedule at a Glance

August 19

Morning Session:

20km Race Walk Men | Final | Akashdeep, Vikash & Paramjeet | 12:20pm

3000m SC M | Heat | Avinash | 2:05pm

Long Jump Women | Qual | Shaili | 2:55pm

Evening Session:

1500m M | Heat | Ajay | 9:32pm

Triple Jump | Qual | Praveen, Abdulla, Eldhose | 10:05pm

August 20

Morning Session:

20km Race Walk W | Final | Bhawna | 9:45am

High Jump M | Qual | Sarvesh | 1:05pm

400m Hurdles M | Heat | Santhosh | 1:55pm

Evening Session:

Long Jump W | Final | Shaili* | 7:25pm

1500m M | SemiFinal | Ajay | 8:05pm

August 21

Evening Session:

400m Hurdles M | SemiFinal | Santhosh | 10:05pm

Triple Jump M | Final | Praveen, Abdulla, Eldhose* | 10:10pm

August 22

100m Hurdles W | Heat | Jyothi | 9:10pm

800m M | Heat | Krishan | 9:50pm

High Jump | Final | Sarvesh* | 10:25pm

3000m SC M | Final | Avinash | 12:12am (next day)

August 23

Morning Session:

Javelin W | Qual | Annu | 12:50pm

Long Jump M | Qual | M Sreeshankar, Jeswin | 1:45pm

Evening Session:

3000m SC W | Heat | Parul | 10:15pm

100m Hurdles W | Semifinals | Jyothi | 11:10pm

1500m M | Final | Ajay* | 11:45pm

400m M | Final | Santhosh | 12:20am (next day)

August 24

Morning Session:

35km Race Walk | Final | Ram Baboo | 9:30am

Evening Session:

Long Jump M | Final | M Sreeshankar & Jeswin | 10:10pm

800m M | Semifinal | Krishan | 11:20pm

100m Hurdles W | Final | Jyothi | 11:55pm

August 25

Morning Session:

Javelin M | Qual | Neeraj, Manu, Kishore | 12:40pm

Evening Session:

Javelin W | Final | Annu* | 10:50pm

August 26

Evening Session:

4×400 relay M | Heat | 10:00pm

800m | Final | Krishan* | 11:00pm

August 27

Evening Session:

Javelin M | Final | Neeraj, Manu, Kishore* | 10:50pm

3000m SC W | Final | Parul | 11:40pm

4×400 Relay M | Final | India* | 12:07am (next day)

India's Athletic Heroes: A Glance at the Contingent

India's contingent for the World Athletics Championships comprises a formidable lineup of athletes who have showcased their mettle on the global stage. In addition to Neeraj Chopra's quest for javelin gold, several other athletes are primed to make their mark, including steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar, and the dynamic Jyothi Yarraji in the women's 100m hurdles. These athletes exemplify India's growing prowess in track and field, each with their eyes set on conquering their respective events.

As the excitement builds and the countdown to the Championships begins, India's athletes are ready to leave their indelible mark on the world stage. From Neeraj Chopra's electrifying javelin throws to the tenacity of the entire Indian contingent, the World Athletics Championships 2023 promises to be a spectacle of athleticism and determination. So mark your calendars and join us in cheering for team India as they embark on this thrilling journey to Budapest!