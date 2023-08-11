All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra As India's World Athletics Championships 2023 Schedule Out
Chopra's meteoric rise in the world of athletics has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.
The world of athletics is gearing up for an exhilarating showdown as the World Athletics Championships 2023 descends upon Budapest, Hungary. This much-anticipated event, slated to kick off on August 19th, will see athletes from across the globe vying for glory, and leading India's charge is none other than the reigning Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra. Let's dive into the action-packed schedule that awaits team India and shed light on Neeraj Chopra's event to watch out for.
#NeerajChopra leads the 23-member #Indian athletics contingent confirmed for the #WorldAthleticsChampionships to be held in #Budapest from August 19 to 27. #Budapest2023 @afiindia @WorldAthletics @indian_athletes pic.twitter.com/ktkgKe0COK — G Krishnan (@gikkukrishnan) August 10, 2023
Neeraj Chopra: Spearheading India's Ambitions
India's Schedule at a Glance
August 19
Morning Session:
20km Race Walk Men | Final | Akashdeep, Vikash & Paramjeet | 12:20pm
3000m SC M | Heat | Avinash | 2:05pm
Long Jump Women | Qual | Shaili | 2:55pm
Evening Session:
1500m M | Heat | Ajay | 9:32pm
Triple Jump | Qual | Praveen, Abdulla, Eldhose | 10:05pm
August 20
Morning Session:
20km Race Walk W | Final | Bhawna | 9:45am
High Jump M | Qual | Sarvesh | 1:05pm
400m Hurdles M | Heat | Santhosh | 1:55pm
Evening Session:
Long Jump W | Final | Shaili* | 7:25pm
1500m M | SemiFinal | Ajay | 8:05pm
August 21
Evening Session:
400m Hurdles M | SemiFinal | Santhosh | 10:05pm
Triple Jump M | Final | Praveen, Abdulla, Eldhose* | 10:10pm
August 22
100m Hurdles W | Heat | Jyothi | 9:10pm
800m M | Heat | Krishan | 9:50pm
High Jump | Final | Sarvesh* | 10:25pm
3000m SC M | Final | Avinash | 12:12am (next day)
August 23
Morning Session:
Javelin W | Qual | Annu | 12:50pm
Long Jump M | Qual | M Sreeshankar, Jeswin | 1:45pm
Evening Session:
3000m SC W | Heat | Parul | 10:15pm
100m Hurdles W | Semifinals | Jyothi | 11:10pm
1500m M | Final | Ajay* | 11:45pm
400m M | Final | Santhosh | 12:20am (next day)
August 24
Morning Session:
35km Race Walk | Final | Ram Baboo | 9:30am
Evening Session:
Long Jump M | Final | M Sreeshankar & Jeswin | 10:10pm
800m M | Semifinal | Krishan | 11:20pm
100m Hurdles W | Final | Jyothi | 11:55pm
August 25
Morning Session:
Javelin M | Qual | Neeraj, Manu, Kishore | 12:40pm
Evening Session:
Javelin W | Final | Annu* | 10:50pm
August 26
Evening Session:
4×400 relay M | Heat | 10:00pm
800m | Final | Krishan* | 11:00pm
August 27
Evening Session:
Javelin M | Final | Neeraj, Manu, Kishore* | 10:50pm
3000m SC W | Final | Parul | 11:40pm
4×400 Relay M | Final | India* | 12:07am (next day)
India's Athletic Heroes: A Glance at the Contingent
India's contingent for the World Athletics Championships comprises a formidable lineup of athletes who have showcased their mettle on the global stage. In addition to Neeraj Chopra's quest for javelin gold, several other athletes are primed to make their mark, including steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar, and the dynamic Jyothi Yarraji in the women's 100m hurdles. These athletes exemplify India's growing prowess in track and field, each with their eyes set on conquering their respective events.
As the excitement builds and the countdown to the Championships begins, India's athletes are ready to leave their indelible mark on the world stage. From Neeraj Chopra's electrifying javelin throws to the tenacity of the entire Indian contingent, the World Athletics Championships 2023 promises to be a spectacle of athleticism and determination. So mark your calendars and join us in cheering for team India as they embark on this thrilling journey to Budapest!
