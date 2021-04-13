हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on THIS date

Jwala Gutta will tie the knots with her long-term boyfriend and actor Vishnu Vishal next week.  

Jwala Gutta set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on THIS date
Jwala Gutta along with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal (Twitter)

Jwala Gutta will tie the knots with her long-term boyfriend and actor Vishnu Vishal next week. The former Commonwealth medalist took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and confirmed the couple will get solemenise on April 22 in the presence of family and close friends. 

"With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear," Jwala Gutta wrote on Twitter.

Jwala, who is now 37, have won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and has also been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in the following year.  

Jwala's soon to be husband Vishal also shared the news to his well-wishers on Twitter and wrote: "LIFE IS A JOURNEY....EMBRACE IT...HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED."  

The couple had got engaged on the occasion of Jwala's 37th birthday. 

In 2019, the Indian badminton player--who has also won the World Championships doubles bronze in 2011--launched her academy in Hyderabad in order to provide facilities for various sports.

Gutta has won a total of 316 matches in both mixed and women's doubles events and peaked at no. 6 spot in the world rankings.

Gutta was earlier married to fellow badminton star Chetan Anand before they got divorce in 2011, while Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj before their marriage ended in 2018.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jwala Gutta
Next
Story

Indian Hockey legend Balbir Singh jr passes away

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Source: Complete lockdown may take place across Maharashtra from midnight