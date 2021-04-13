Jwala Gutta set to tie the knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on THIS date

Jwala Gutta will tie the knots with her long-term boyfriend and actor Vishnu Vishal next week. The former Commonwealth medalist took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and confirmed the couple will get solemenise on April 22 in the presence of family and close friends.

"With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear," Jwala Gutta wrote on Twitter.

Jwala, who is now 37, have won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and has also been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in the following year.

LIFE IS A JOURNEY....

EMBRACE IT... HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always...@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

Jwala's soon to be husband Vishal also shared the news to his well-wishers on Twitter and wrote: "LIFE IS A JOURNEY....EMBRACE IT...HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP.... Need all your love and support as always... @Guttajwala #JWALAVISHED."

The couple had got engaged on the occasion of Jwala's 37th birthday.

In 2019, the Indian badminton player--who has also won the World Championships doubles bronze in 2011--launched her academy in Hyderabad in order to provide facilities for various sports.

Gutta has won a total of 316 matches in both mixed and women's doubles events and peaked at no. 6 spot in the world rankings.

Gutta was earlier married to fellow badminton star Chetan Anand before they got divorce in 2011, while Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj before their marriage ended in 2018.