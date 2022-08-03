After an action-packed Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw Team India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country’s contingent will be looking forward to taking a few steps ahead towards medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls from 1pm onwards, with Men’s Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand.In the Women’s Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.

From 2pm onwards, India’s Lovepreet Singh will be in action in Men’s 109 kg weightlifting. From 10:30 PM onwards, India vs Barbados cricket match will take place, which is extremely vital for medal chances of both. Both men’s and women’s hockey teams will also be in action today against Canada.

