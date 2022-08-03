India's veteran in squash Saurav Ghosal scripted history with a bronze medal win in squash, becoming the first-ever player from his country to win an individual medal. Ghosal beat former CWG champion, Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist James Willstrop, who was also the local favourite in the match, to win the bronze medal. The win meant a lot to Ghosal who shed a tear or two after writing history as he knew the importance of the medal. In so many years of participating in squash, India had never won an individual medal. Ghosal did it by beating the former champion.

Check out how he reacted after winning the medal and other reactions on his win.

So I know Saurav Ghosal since 2010. He is highly hardworking and talented #Squash player. He deserves everything if government of India supports him he will win Olympic medal as well for India. #CommonwealthGames2022 #India #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/S0jUAC416u — Aninda Sarkar (@Aninda021995) August 3, 2022

Beautiful win. And even more beautiful scenes in the end. Just well done @SauravGhosal_ India's first ever individual medal in CWG Squash. How about we grab a couple more! — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 3, 2022

Well done @SauravGhosal. You have been a fantastic ambassador for India and this #CommonwealthGames2022 medal is richly deserved. August 3, 2022

2006 - First Indian to win Asian Games Medal

2013 - First Indian to reach Quarter Finals of World Championships

2022 - First Indian to win CWG Individual Medal



Running the show since ages, SAURAV LEGEND GHOSHAL for you! https://t.co/vxbx2gD80G — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) August 3, 2022

Saurav Ghoshal won Historical Bronze for India



Saurav Ghosal wins India's first singles CWG medal in squash



Saurav beats the 2018 Gold medallist, James Willstrop (ENG) by 11-6 11-1 11-4 for his second CWG medal.



15th medal for India (5_5_5_) pic.twitter.com/JT2b1ex7lU — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) August 3, 2022

World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England's James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off. It is Ghosal's second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. The 35-year-old Ghosal proved too strong for his opponent as he outclassed the Englishman in all aspects of the game, from court coverage to placement of his shots.

Ghosal had lost the men's singles semi-final 3-0 (11-9 11-4 11-1) to New Zealand's Paul Coll. Earlier in the day, the mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11 11-4 11-3.

The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game. However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat. Sunayna Kuruvilla also defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash singles plate final. Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7 13-11 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

With PTI inputs