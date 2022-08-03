NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal sheds tears after winning historic first individual medal in squash - WATCH

The win meant a lot to Ghoshal who shed a tear or two after writing history as he knew the importance of the medal. In so many years of participating in squash, India had never won an individual medal. Ghoshal did it by beating the former champion. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal sheds tears after winning historic first individual medal in squash - WATCH

India's veteran in squash Saurav Ghosal scripted history with a bronze medal win in squash, becoming the first-ever player from his country to win an individual medal. Ghosal beat former CWG champion, Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist James Willstrop, who was also the local favourite in the match, to win the bronze medal. The win meant a lot to Ghosal who shed a tear or two after writing history as he knew the importance of the medal. In so many years of participating in squash, India had never won an individual medal. Ghosal did it by beating the former champion. 

Check out how he reacted after winning the medal and other reactions on his win. 

World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England's James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off. It is Ghosal's second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. The 35-year-old Ghosal proved too strong for his opponent as he outclassed the Englishman in all aspects of the game, from court coverage to placement of his shots.

Ghosal had lost the men's singles semi-final 3-0 (11-9 11-4 11-1) to New Zealand's Paul Coll. Earlier in the day, the mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals. The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11 11-4 11-3.

The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game. However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat. Sunayna Kuruvilla also defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash singles plate final. Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7 13-11 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

With PTI inputs

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022saurav ghosalSaurav Ghosal emotional WATCHSaurav Ghosal CWG 2022Saurav Ghosal bronze medalSaurav Ghosal wins CWG bronze medalSaurav Ghosal first medal in squash

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts