COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 6: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India in do-or-die clash vs Barbados, athletes and weightlifters eye more medals

India women cricket team will face Barbados in a ‘must-win’ clash while men’s and women’s hockey team will be in action as well, check Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India schedule here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

After a rich medal haul on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2), India would look to keep up the momentum as they head into Day 6 of the multi-nation event on Wednesday (August 3). Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will face Barbados from 1030pm today in a ‘do-or-die’ clash after winning one match against Pakistan and losing one to Australia with the winner booking their place in the semifinals.

Barbados have also won one match against Pakistan and lost one to Australia like India. The Indian hockey teams will also be in action with both men’s and women’s team taking on Canada. Boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ganghas will look to secure a medal when take turn up for their respective quarterfinal clashes.

In Athletics, Manpreet Kaur will be vying for gold in the women’s shot put final while Tejaswin Shankar will look to come out on top in the men’s high jump gold medal event.

Check full Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Schedule here…

Athletics

Women’s Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Men’s high jump final – Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

Boxing

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarterfinals – Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) quarter-finals – Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

Cricket

Women’s T20 – India versus Barbados – 10.30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Pool A – India versus Canada – 3.30 PM

Men’s Pool B – India versus Canada – 6.30 PM

Judo

Women’s 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM onwards

Men’s 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM onwards

Lawn Bowls

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM and 4 PM

Women’s Pair – India vs Niue – 1 PM and 4 PM

Men’s Four – India vs Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women’s Triple – India vs Niue – 7.30 PM

Squash

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka – 3.30 PM

Weightlifting

Men’s 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 2 PM

Women’s 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 6.30 PM

Men’s 109+kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11pm

Live Tv

