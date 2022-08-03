NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Lovepreet Singh begins hunt for gold in weightlifting

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 6 and much more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:13 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 6 LIVE UPDATES: Lovepreet Singh begins hunt for gold in weightlifting
LIVE Blog

After an action-packed Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw Team India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country’s contingent will be looking forward to taking a few steps ahead towards medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls from 1pm onwards, with Men’s Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand.In the Women’s Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.

From 2pm onwards, India’s Lovepreet Singh will be in action in Men’s 109 kg weightlifting. From 10:30 PM onwards, India vs Barbados cricket match will take place, which is extremely vital for medal chances of both. Both men’s and women’s hockey teams will also be in action today against Canada.

Check all LIVE scores and updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

03 August 2022
13:13 PM

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022cwg 2022 india scheduleCWG 2022 India MedalsCwg 2022 LiveCWG 2022 Live updatesIndia women cricket teamIndia vs Barbados

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts