Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 7 Highlights: India beat Wales, finish on top of Pool B

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 7 and much more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:38 PM IST|Source:

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 7 Highlights: India beat Wales, finish on top of Pool B
After yet another action-filled day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw India capture more medals in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to progress well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis etc. Action will start with Table Tennis from 2 PM onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India’s Day 7.

From 2:30 PM onwards, India’s athletics contingent will resume their campaign. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.

After winning silver with badminton mixed team, PV Sindhu will be gunning for gold in the singles campaign. The two-time Olympic medallist will start her singles run with a Round of 32 clash against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives from 3pm.

Check all Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

04 August 2022
23:35 PM

That's that from us from Day 7, see you again tomorrow with our coverage of CWG 2022.  

Good news to finish with: England have beaten Canada 11-2 in men's hockey. That means India tops the pool B and avoids Australia in the semis.

 

22:00 PM

TT at CWG: Sreeja, Manika enter women's singles pre-quarters

Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra entered the women's singles prequarterfinals with contrasting wins in the table tennis event of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Sreeja beat Malaysia's Karen Lyne 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 in a round of 32 contest.

21:52 PM

Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals

Top seeds Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal sailed into the mixed doubles quarterfinals with a clinical 11-8, 11-4 win over the Wales pair of Emily Whitlock and Pater Creed at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
 

21:48 PM

Men's hockey!

Many late goals in that quarter. England lead 7-1 at the end of Q3. The hosts need 8 goals in Q4 without conceding, have taken their goalkeeper off against 10-men Canada.

20:35 PM

Not all friends playing in England vs Canada men's hockey match!

One more medal for India in Boxing, an assured one. Colour could be changed later! 

19:52 PM

India beat Wales in Men's hockey!

Third win for India in CWG 2022, team enters the semis. 3 goals by Harmanpreet Singh and 1 by Gurjant. 

Read the match report here

19:45 PM

India make it 4-0 vs Wales

Gurjant scored but the referee denied it, calling it a dangerous play. India used their referral and the video umpire overturned the decision made on turf and goal for India. 

India 4-0 Wales

19:34 PM

GOALLL!

Harmanpreet does it again, a hat-trick of goals vs Wales as he helps India take a dominant 3-0 lead in this game. 

India 3-0 Wales

19:14 PM

Men's hockey - Q3 underway as India lead 2-0 vs Wales. Harmanpeet the hero again in 1st half

19:02 PM

Men's hockey

Courtesy the brilliant Harmanpreet Singh and his two PC conversions, India have 2-0 lead over Wales at Half-time. 

Wales need to up their game in 2nd half!

18:51 PM

India take lead in men's hockey

PC for India and Harmanpreet it is yet again, converts it for his 7th goal in CWG 2022. What a goal!

But he does not take long to get one more PC and converts it again for his 8th goal, simply brilliant from the expert drag flicker. 

India 2-0 Wales

18:39 PM

Men's hockey!

Well, India being controlled here. Wales playing with a strong defence. Amit Rohidas injured his finger and hope he is alright. End of Q1 and no team has scored so far. Sreejesh with a brilliant effort as Wales had a close chance there. 

India 0-0 Wales 

18:30 PM

Andddddd more medal for India!

Jaismine secures a bronze with her quarter-final win in Lightweight cateogry vs Troy Garton. She wins by split decision and moves to the semis. 

18:23 PM

Squash: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women's doubles

Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in squash at CWG 2022. Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match. The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.

 

 

18:07 PM

Jaismine is in action now

High hopes from Jaismine who is in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy. A win will secure at least a bronze for her. 

17:20 PM

Coming up next!

Jaismine of India in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy. 

India men's hockey team take on Wales at 6.30 pm IST

16:59 PM

Disappointment in badminton

16:46 PM

Amit Panghal adds one more medal to tally!

Indian boxer wins his flyweight quarter-final against the Scottish boxer and enters the semis. He has assured a medal for India.   

16:38 PM

Good start for Kidambi Srikanth!

16:34 PM

Boxing!

Amit Panghal to be in action soon vs men's flyweight quarterfinal vs Mulligan (SCO). Match starts at 4.45 pm IST. If he wins, he will secure a medal for India. 

15:58 PM

Para table tennis: 

Great start for Bhavina Patel as she wins in straight games to reach the semifinals, but defeat for another Indian in the competiton Baby Sahana Ravi.

15:52 PM

In case you missed it, Sindhu has moved to Round of 16 in women's singles easily!

15:31 PM

Table tennis, mixed doubles R64: 

India's Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty lose to Malaysians. They mounted a spirited fightback after losing the first two games, but the Malaysians regrouped themselves to clinch the decider.

15:18 PM

Sindhu wins!

PV Sindhu does it in just 21 minutes, beats Maldives' Fatimath Nabaaha 21-4, 19-9 to qualify for Round of 16 match. A cakewalk really as the opponent was no match to her.  

15:14 PM

Sindhu wins first game

PV Sindhu off to a brilliant start in the first game in Round of 32 clash vs Maldivers Fatimath Nabaaha. Finishes the 1st game in quick time, wins it 21-4.

15:13 PM

Athletics, women’s 200m Heat 2 Update: 

Hima Das makes it 200m semi-finals with timing of 23.42s. She started off the blocks slowly but has done well at the end. 

15:05 PM

Badminton, women's singles!

Sindhu is running away with the first game as Maldives shutter has no answer for her brilliance. Leads 11-2 at the break. 

14:57 PM

PV Sindhu time!

The two-time Olympic medallist meets Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ of Maldives in Round of 32 clash. Both players have arrived on the court and will start warming up. 

 

14:27 PM

Day 7 Updates: TT mixed doubles action

India table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will play their mixed doubles round of 64 match. 

14:23 PM

Murali Sreeshankar guns for GOLD: India Day 7 Schedule

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be aiming for gold in the final tonight. Check India's full schedule on Day 7 here

14:18 PM

India on 7th place in medal tally

India have managed 18 medals after Day 6 of CWG 2022. Check India's position in medal's tally here.

14:18 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4).

