After yet another action-filled day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw India capture more medals in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to progress well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis etc. Action will start with Table Tennis from 2 PM onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India’s Day 7.

From 2:30 PM onwards, India’s athletics contingent will resume their campaign. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.

After winning silver with badminton mixed team, PV Sindhu will be gunning for gold in the singles campaign. The two-time Olympic medallist will start her singles run with a Round of 32 clash against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives from 3pm.

