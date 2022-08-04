Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 7 Highlights: India beat Wales, finish on top of Pool B
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 7 and much more.
After yet another action-filled day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw India capture more medals in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to progress well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis etc. Action will start with Table Tennis from 2 PM onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India’s Day 7.
From 2:30 PM onwards, India’s athletics contingent will resume their campaign. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.
INDIA AT
DAY 7 SCHEDULE
After winning silver with badminton mixed team, PV Sindhu will be gunning for gold in the singles campaign. The two-time Olympic medallist will start her singles run with a Round of 32 clash against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives from 3pm.
Check all Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
That's that from us from Day 7, see you again tomorrow with our coverage of CWG 2022.
Good news to finish with: England have beaten Canada 11-2 in men's hockey. That means India tops the pool B and avoids Australia in the semis.
TT at CWG: Sreeja, Manika enter women's singles pre-quarters
Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra entered the women's singles prequarterfinals with contrasting wins in the table tennis event of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Sreeja beat Malaysia's Karen Lyne 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 in a round of 32 contest.
Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Top seeds Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal sailed into the mixed doubles quarterfinals with a clinical 11-8, 11-4 win over the Wales pair of Emily Whitlock and Pater Creed at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.
Men's hockey!
Many late goals in that quarter. England lead 7-1 at the end of Q3. The hosts need 8 goals in Q4 without conceding, have taken their goalkeeper off against 10-men Canada.
The moment that saw cards for both.
— England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) August 4, 2022
Arjun Waskale's time of 1:49.83 mins (PB) is good enough for the third non-automatic qualifying spot in the men's 800m SF at #WACali22 ..
Many congratulations to Arjun..
— Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 4, 2022
Not all friends playing in England vs Canada men's hockey match!
Thanks to for showing me a new sport that combines Hockey and Wrestling
— Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 4, 2022
CWG | Squash: V Senthilkumar & Abhay Singh are through to Pre-QF of Men's Doubles with 2-0 win in 1st round. #CWG2022India #CWG22
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2022
The record for most goals scored by a top goal scorer at the Commonwealth Games is held by South Africa's Greg Nicol (Current New Zealand men's team coach) - 14 Goals - can Harmanpreet break his record?
— Hockey Passion (@HockeyPassion4) August 4, 2022
BHAVINA, SONAL & RAJ INTO SEMIS
Paralympians Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel who already their SF spots yesterday, ended the group stage with a win. Raj Aravindan triumphed in a must win game v Bullen
Of the Para TT contingent, Only Suhana Ravi missed Semis spot!
— SPORTS ARENA (@SportsArena1234) August 4, 2022
One more medal for India in Boxing, an assured one. Colour could be changed later!
#B2022, Boxing: Sagar Ahlawat looks like a beast of a boxer.. He packs a real punch when he is in the ring..
Wins by UD in his QF bout against Agnes of Seychelles to confirm yet another boxing medal for India at the 2022 CWG..
Well done Sagar..
Well done Sagar..
India beat Wales in Men's hockey!
Third win for India in CWG 2022, team enters the semis. 3 goals by Harmanpreet Singh and 1 by Gurjant.
India make it 4-0 vs Wales
Gurjant scored but the referee denied it, calling it a dangerous play. India used their referral and the video umpire overturned the decision made on turf and goal for India.
India 4-0 Wales
Landmark feat by Harmanpreet Singh: By adding 3 goals (vs Wales) today to his 6, he becomes the highest scoring Individual Indian player in the history of CWG games. Till now it was 7 by Sandeep Singh (2006).
— stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) August 4, 2022
GOALLL!
Harmanpreet does it again, a hat-trick of goals vs Wales as he helps India take a dominant 3-0 lead in this game.
India 3-0 Wales
Men's hockey - Q3 underway as India lead 2-0 vs Wales. Harmanpeet the hero again in 1st half
#CWG22 Updates:-
Indian men's hockey team lead 2-0 against Wales in halftime.
Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals on Penalty shoot out.
Now he leading Scorer in the CWG
with 8 goals. #CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmingham2022 #hockey pic.twitter.com/zLdvQviTDJ
Now he leading Scorer in the CWG with 8 goals.
Men's hockey
Courtesy the brilliant Harmanpreet Singh and his two PC conversions, India have 2-0 lead over Wales at Half-time.
Wales need to up their game in 2nd half!
India take lead in men's hockey
PC for India and Harmanpreet it is yet again, converts it for his 7th goal in CWG 2022. What a goal!
But he does not take long to get one more PC and converts it again for his 8th goal, simply brilliant from the expert drag flicker.
India 2-0 Wales
Men's hockey!
Well, India being controlled here. Wales playing with a strong defence. Amit Rohidas injured his finger and hope he is alright. End of Q1 and no team has scored so far. Sreejesh with a brilliant effort as Wales had a close chance there.
India 0-0 Wales
.@BoxerJaismine ASSURES 5__th MEDAL! __
A valiant effort from the __ pugilist to book her berth in the semis of the #CommonwealthGames2022.
Kudos on the win!
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 4, 2022
Andddddd more medal for India!
Jaismine secures a bronze with her quarter-final win in Lightweight cateogry vs Troy Garton. She wins by split decision and moves to the semis.
Squash: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women's doubles
Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in squash at CWG 2022. Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match. The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.
Jaismine is in action now
High hopes from Jaismine who is in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy. A win will secure at least a bronze for her.
Gearing Up for the QF ___@BoxerJaismine __ all set for Quarterfinals __
Let's
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022
Coming up next!
Jaismine of India in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy.
India men's hockey team take on Wales at 6.30 pm IST
Disappointment in badminton
_ for __ @P9Ashwini/@buss_reddy puts up a spirited display but unfortunately succumbs to the _______ duo.
Tough luck champs!
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2022
Amit Panghal adds one more medal to tally!
Indian boxer wins his flyweight quarter-final against the Scottish boxer and enters the semis. He has assured a medal for India.
Good start for Kidambi Srikanth!
prevails with a comfortable win of 21-9, 21-9 against Uganda's Daniel Wanagaliya.
— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 4, 2022
Boxing!
Amit Panghal to be in action soon vs men's flyweight quarterfinal vs Mulligan (SCO). Match starts at 4.45 pm IST. If he wins, he will secure a medal for India.
Para table tennis:
Great start for Bhavina Patel as she wins in straight games to reach the semifinals, but defeat for another Indian in the competiton Baby Sahana Ravi.
In case you missed it, Sindhu has moved to Round of 16 in women's singles easily!
A _ and dominant display from @Pvsindhu1 to take home the match against __ in straight games.
Amazing win, champ!
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2022
Table tennis, mixed doubles R64:
India's Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty lose to Malaysians. They mounted a spirited fightback after losing the first two games, but the Malaysians regrouped themselves to clinch the decider.
Sindhu wins!
PV Sindhu does it in just 21 minutes, beats Maldives' Fatimath Nabaaha 21-4, 19-9 to qualify for Round of 16 match. A cakewalk really as the opponent was no match to her.
Sindhu wins first game
PV Sindhu off to a brilliant start in the first game in Round of 32 clash vs Maldivers Fatimath Nabaaha. Finishes the 1st game in quick time, wins it 21-4.
Athletics, women’s 200m Heat 2 Update:
Hima Das makes it 200m semi-finals with timing of 23.42s. She started off the blocks slowly but has done well at the end.
Badminton, women's singles!
Sindhu is running away with the first game as Maldives shutter has no answer for her brilliance. Leads 11-2 at the break.
PV Sindhu time!
The two-time Olympic medallist meets Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ of Maldives in Round of 32 clash. Both players have arrived on the court and will start warming up.
Day 7 Updates: TT mixed doubles action
India table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will play their mixed doubles round of 64 match.
#TableTennis team is ready for their event today at #CommonwealthGames2022
All the best
All the best Let's
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022
Murali Sreeshankar guns for GOLD: India Day 7 Schedule
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be aiming for gold in the final tonight. Check India's full schedule on Day 7 here.
CWG: There will be 2 Indian athletes in FINAL of Men's Long Jump
Muhammed Yahiya joins compatriot Murali Sreeshankar to qualify for Final after finishing 8th in Qualification with 7.68m.
Final tomorrow at 0012 hrs IST
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022
India on 7th place in medal tally
India have managed 18 medals after Day 6 of CWG 2022. Check India's position in medal's tally here.
wins first athletics medal at with bronze in the men's high jump
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4).
