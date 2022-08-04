CWG 2022 Medals Tally: Indian judoka Tulika Maan claimed the silver medal in the final of the women’s +78 kg category after suffering a defeat against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). It was the best medal showing for India on Day 6 as they slipped to seventh position on the medals tally.

With five more medals on day six, India now has a total of five gold, six silver and seven bronze medals and lie in seventh place in the standings. Australia are leading the way on the medals table with 46 gold, 38 silver and 39 bronze for a total of 123 medals. England also crossed the 100-medal mark and have so far won 38 gold, 37 silver and 28 bronze

India’s number one Squash player Saurav Ghosal, won bronze in the men’s singles on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), beating former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the third-fourth decider. In doing so, the 35-year-old seasoned pro became the first Indian winner of a singles medal in Squash in the history of the CWG.

Also making history on the day was Tejaswin Shankar, netting a bronze in the men’s High Jump with a clearance at 2.22m. His was also a first ever medal for India in the athletics discipline.

Check the updated Medal’s Tally after Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here…

India also won their first silver medal of the Games in Judo, third overall in the sport, when Tulika Maan went down to Scotland’s Sarah Adlington courtesy an Ippon, in the women’s 78kg+ final.

The Weightlifting competitions came to an end on day six and India’s fine run continued till the last event of the roster, the Super Heavyweight Men’s 109+kg. Gurdeep Singh won bronze with a total lift of 390kgs (167kg in snatch+223kg in clean and jerk). Pakistan’s Muhammad Noor Butt had a Games record total of 405kgs for gold while Kiwi David Liti of New Zealand won silver with 394kgs.

India therefore finished their campaign with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals and their total of 10 medals is one better than the previous Gold Coast Games.

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, began her CWG campaign in style winning by a unanimous 5-0 decision on points against Helen Jones of Wales in the women’s 48kg-50kg (Light flyweight) category to move into the semi-finals. Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain did not have luck going her way however, going out in a split 2-3 decision to another Welshwoman Rosie Eccles in the quarter-finals of the women’s 66kg-70kg (Light Middleweight) category.

But the fight of the night was the quarter-final bout between Ashish Kumar and England’s Aaron Bowen in the men’s 75kg-80kg (Light Heavyweight). Both duelled like matadors in the ring and no one deserved to lose but Bowen prevailed 4-1 in the end.