After yet another action-filled day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw India capture more medals in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to progress well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis etc. Action will start with Table Tennis from 2 PM onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India’s Day 7.
From 2:30 PM onwards, India’s athletics contingent will resume their campaign. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.
After winning silver with badminton mixed team, PV Sindhu will be gunning for gold in the singles campaign. The two-time Olympic medallist will start her singles run with a Round of 32 clash against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives from 3pm.
Check all Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Men's hockey
Courtesy the brilliant Harmanpreet Singh and his two PC conversions, India have 2-0 lead over Wales at Half-time.
Wales need to up their game in 2nd half!
India take lead in men's hockey
PC for India and Harmanpreet it is yet again, converts it for his 7th goal in CWG 2022. What a goal!
But he does not take long to get one more PC and converts it again for his 8th goal, simply brilliant from the expert drag flicker.
India 2-0 Wales
Men's hockey!
Well, India being controlled here. Wales playing with a strong defence. Amit Rohidas injured his finger and hope he is alright. End of Q1 and no team has scored so far. Sreejesh with a brilliant effort as Wales had a close chance there.
India 0-0 Wales
Andddddd more medal for India!
Jaismine secures a bronze with her quarter-final win in Lightweight cateogry vs Troy Garton. She wins by split decision and moves to the semis.
Squash: Sunayna-Anahat pair reaches round of 16 in women's doubles
Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in squash at CWG 2022. Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match. The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.
Jaismine is in action now
High hopes from Jaismine who is in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy. A win will secure at least a bronze for her.
Coming up next!
Jaismine of India in action in 60kg boxing women's quarter-finals vs Garton Troy.
India men's hockey team take on Wales at 6.30 pm IST
Disappointment in badminton
Amit Panghal adds one more medal to tally!
Indian boxer wins his flyweight quarter-final against the Scottish boxer and enters the semis. He has assured a medal for India.
Good start for Kidambi Srikanth!
Boxing!
Amit Panghal to be in action soon vs men's flyweight quarterfinal vs Mulligan (SCO). Match starts at 4.45 pm IST. If he wins, he will secure a medal for India.
Para table tennis:
Great start for Bhavina Patel as she wins in straight games to reach the semifinals, but defeat for another Indian in the competiton Baby Sahana Ravi.
In case you missed it, Sindhu has moved to Round of 16 in women's singles easily!
Table tennis, mixed doubles R64:
India's Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty lose to Malaysians. They mounted a spirited fightback after losing the first two games, but the Malaysians regrouped themselves to clinch the decider.
Sindhu wins!
PV Sindhu does it in just 21 minutes, beats Maldives' Fatimath Nabaaha 21-4, 19-9 to qualify for Round of 16 match. A cakewalk really as the opponent was no match to her.
Sindhu wins first game
PV Sindhu off to a brilliant start in the first game in Round of 32 clash vs Maldivers Fatimath Nabaaha. Finishes the 1st game in quick time, wins it 21-4.
Athletics, women’s 200m Heat 2 Update:
Hima Das makes it 200m semi-finals with timing of 23.42s. She started off the blocks slowly but has done well at the end.
Badminton, women's singles!
Sindhu is running away with the first game as Maldives shutter has no answer for her brilliance. Leads 11-2 at the break.
PV Sindhu time!
The two-time Olympic medallist meets Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ of Maldives in Round of 32 clash. Both players have arrived on the court and will start warming up.
Day 7 Updates: TT mixed doubles action
India table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will play their mixed doubles round of 64 match.
Murali Sreeshankar guns for GOLD: India Day 7 Schedule
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be aiming for gold in the final tonight. Check India's full schedule on Day 7 here.
CWG: There will be 2 Indian athletes in FINAL of Men's Long Jump
Muhammed Yahiya joins compatriot Murali Sreeshankar to qualify for Final after finishing 8th in Qualification with 7.68m.
India on 7th place in medal tally
India have managed 18 medals after Day 6 of CWG 2022. Check India's position in medal's tally here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4).
