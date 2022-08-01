After an action-filled third day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian contingent will be looking forward to progress further in sports like squash, lawn bowls, boxing and hockey and seal some more medals in weightlifting, badminton and table tennis. The action will start from 1 PM onwards with lawn bowls semifinals in Women’s Fours category.

The team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will take on Team New Zealand. They have progressed to the semis after a win over Norfolk Island in QFs. Team India had finished 2nd in their group D.

In Men’s 81 kg weightlifting, Ajay Singh will be in action from 2PM onwards, with an aim to seal another medal for his country that has dominated the sport in the 2022 edition of CWG so far with five medals. Joshna Chinappa will take on Canada`s Hollie Naughton in QFs of Women`s singles in squash from 6:00 PM onwards.

Sushila Devi will take on Harriet Bonface of Malawi in the Women’s 48 kg QFs while Suchika Tariyal will take on Rita Rabinda of Zambia in Women’s 57 kg round of 16 match. Men’s Table Tennis team will play their semifinal clash against Nigeria from 11:30 PM onwards with an aim to confirm a medal for their country.

At 3:30 PM, Indian fans will get to see the mixed badminton team in action in semis where the team will be eyeing a medal.