Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights and score: Match ends as tie
HAR vs PUN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan below
Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was a team effort from the Haryana side as Meetu Sharma starred in the raiding department, earning 13 points, while Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amirhossein Bastami stole the show in the defence unit.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan put forth an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed about playing in front of home fans from 28 October 2022 - 16 November 2022, "We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we've been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way."
“लास्ट जीत से हमारी टीम में काफ़ी कॉन्फिडेंस हुआ है"
| The #DhaakadBoys are eager to put on another performance as they take on the Paltan tonight! #HarDilHaryanvi #viviProKabaddi #HSvPUN pic.twitter.com/fmssGX8JWI — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 28, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Full-time!
Oh what a finish to the game, it is 27 - 27 as the match ends as a draw. It looked like the Puneri Paltan clinched it right in the end but Haryana Steelers did not giveup till the very last second.
Re dil chota na kaar chore, asli se tie hua hai tu!
PUN 27|27 HS#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #BhaariKabaddi #Paltangiri #vivoProKabaddi #PUNvsHS @HaryanaSteelers
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 28, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Paltan going strong
Puneri Paltan are going strong but Haryana Steelers are not giving up that easily. They are coming back into the contest with reply raids back to back. You cannot take your eyes off this one.
Haryana 13 - 21 Pune
Manjeeeeeet
Let's go, #DhaakadBoys
29' HS 14-21 PUN#HarDilHaryanvi #HSvPUN
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 28, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Half-time!
Puneri Paltan leading at half-time with a 3 point lead in this low scoring thriller. It is indeed a very intense contest, both teams are keen on getting the win.
Haryana 10 - 13 Pune
Meetu ka raiding form
14' HS 8-6 PUN#HarDilHaryanvi #HSvPUN
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 28, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Here we go!
Haryana Steelers with the first point of the night in their game against Puneri Paltan.
HAR 1 - 0 PUN
लठ गाड़ने को तैयार हमारे धाकड़ छोरे
Here's our line up for tonight's encounter. Let's go #DhaakadBoys #HarDilHaryanvi #vivoProKabaddi #HSvPUN @Dafanewsindia pic.twitter.com/oTAArYOpLy
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 28, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Action will begin shortly!
The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will begin at 8:30 PM (IST).
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: LIVESTREAM!
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Haryana vs Pune: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 9 match between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan. Action will begin shortly, Stay tuned!
आज करू score, keeping u wanting more with our Puneri roar!#PuneriPaltan #BhaariKabaddi #bhaaripaltan #Gheuntak #Paltangiri #PUNvHS #vivoProkabaddi pic.twitter.com/POZrX4rvWh
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 28, 2022
