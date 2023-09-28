Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Indian athletes will look to add more medals to the tally on Day 6 (September 29) of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Starting with boxing, Nikhat Zareen will be looking to secure a medal for herself in the women’s 50kg quarter-finals when she takes on Jordan's Nassar Hanan. India's badminton star PV Sindhu will also be in action as well as HS Prannoy in the men's and women's quarter-finals.

Not to forget, Athletics events will kickstart on Friday too. India will take part in 20km race walk event. Women's hammer throw and shot put finals will also be played on Friday.

In tennis, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be playing in gold medal match of men's doubles while Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play in the mixed doubles semis.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games Day 6 HERE.