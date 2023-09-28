Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 6: Nikhat Zareen Secures Olympic Quota, Kiran Wins Shot Put Bronze, Squash Men's Team in Finals
Asian Games 2023 Day 6: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy battle it out in the quarter-finals of the singles events. Nikhat Zareen will also be looking to secure her medal.
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Indian athletes will look to add more medals to the tally on Day 6 (September 29) of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Starting with boxing, Nikhat Zareen will be looking to secure a medal for herself in the women’s 50kg quarter-finals when she takes on Jordan's Nassar Hanan. India's badminton star PV Sindhu will also be in action as well as HS Prannoy in the men's and women's quarter-finals.
Not to forget, Athletics events will kickstart on Friday too. India will take part in 20km race walk event. Women's hammer throw and shot put finals will also be played on Friday.
In tennis, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be playing in gold medal match of men's doubles while Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play in the mixed doubles semis.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 6: That is it!
At end of Day 6, India at 4th spot in Medal Tally:
33 medals: 8 _ | 12 _ | 13 _
Breakup:
Shooting: 6 _ | 7 _ | 5 _
Equestrian: 1_ | 1 _
Cricket: 1 _
Rowing: 2 _ | 3 _
Sailing: 1 _ | 2 _
Tennis: 1 _
Wushu: 1 _
Athletics: 1 _
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India clinch 33 medals
India have won 33 medala by the end of Day 6 of the Asian Games. Nikhat Zareen secured a medal while Indian hockey team marches.
Asian Games LIVE Blog: Kiran Baliyan Secures Bronze
Kiran Baliyan has won the bronze medal for India in the Women’s Shot Put final. She has done it with with a throw of 17.36 which was her third attempt. China’s Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song secured gold and silver respectively.
In women's basketball, India beat Mongolia Preliminary Round Group A encounter to win two games in succession.
Asian Games LIVE: Swimming, Men’s 200m Butterfly final
Sajan Prakash finishes seventh in the final of the Men’s 200m Butterfly with a time of 1:57.44. He 4.29 seconds behind winner Tomoru Honda.
India’s Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur currently stand in third and fourth place respectively after three throws in the Women’s Shot Put final.
Asian Games LIVE: Squash Men’s Team
India beats Malaysia to cement spot in final. Saurav Ghoshal’s win over Eain Yow NG seals India’s place in final . Ghoshal bt Eain Yow - 3-1 (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3)
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Chess Update
In the opening round of the Chess Women’s Team event, Team India secured a convincing victory over Team Philippines, with a final score of 3.5 - 0.5. D Harika, R Vaishali, and Savitha Baskar emerged victorious in their individual matches, while Vantika Agarwal played to a draw against Jan Fronda. The scoreboard now reads: IND 3.5 - 0.5 PHI in favor of India.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Disappointment in Cycling
In a challenging Men's Madison Final, India's cycling team faced disappointment as they were unable to complete the race, ultimately finishing eighth out of 11 participating countries. Adding to their woes, the team also incurred a 40-point deduction. Representing India in this event were Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Nikhat Advances To The Semis
Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games. She secured an impressive victory in the 1st round against Jordan's Hanan Nassar, with the referee stopping the contest (RSC). Nikhat's victory not only guarantees her a medal but also secures the first Olympic quota for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games in boxing.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: India Extends Lead to 5-0 in Early Second Quarter
Sangita's early goal in the second quarter has propelled India to a commanding 5-goal advantage in the Women's Hockey Pool match against Malaysia.
Score: IND 5 - 0 MAS
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Both Men's Keirin Semifinal Cyclists Miss Out on Qualification
In a disappointing turn of events, Indian cyclists David Beckham and Esow both finished in 5th and 6th positions, respectively, during the first Heat of the Men's Keirin Semifinal. Unfortunately, their times of +0.922 seconds behind the leader for Beckham and +2.980 seconds behind for Esow were not enough to secure qualification for the final round.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Kidambi Srikanth Clinches Victory
Kidambi Srikanth emerged victorious in Match 2 of the Men's Team Quarterfinals, defeating Nepal's Sunil Joshi with a commanding 2-0 scoreline (21-4, 21-13). This win propels India to a 2-0 lead in the tie.
Asian Games 2023 Live Day 6: Lakshya Sen secures victory
In an impressive display of skill, Lakshya Sen dominated Prince Dahal, securing a 2-0 victory (21-5, 21-8) in the opening match of the Men's Team Quarterfinals against Nepal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Knocked from DOTA2
India have losts it second game against the Philippines after the first loss against Kyrgyzstan earlier in the day.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Two losses for India
India's Boxer Lakshay Chahar bows out from the Round of 16. Earlier, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their match against Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in women’s doubles competition.
Asian Games 2023: DOTA2 Lost
India loses its Group A fixture against Krgyzstan. They will face Philippines soon. (Esports)
Earlier today, Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra moved to the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis competition.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Bopanna in finals
Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale have secured a silver medal for India. They will now fight for gold against Liang En-shuo and Huang Tsung-hao - in the final tomorrow.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Updates: Silver medal for India
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver for India from the 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event. Du Linshu has won the gold medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: 1 final and semifinal underway
Rohan Bopanna and Bhosale have lost their second set against opponents in the mixed doubles semifinals. In Shooting, Swapnil and Aishwary are in the final.
Asian Games 2023: Contest in Play
11:30AM IST - Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final
11:30AM IST - DOTA2 Group A Match 1 - India vs Kyrgyzstan
12PM IST - Women’s 57kg Round of 16 (Boxing) - Parveen vs Xu Zichun (China)
First set in the mixed doubles of Bopanna and Bhosale goes there way 6-1.
LIVE Asian Games: Tennis underway
Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale begin their contest against Chinese Taipei pair in the semifinal of the Mixed Doubles.
Asian Games 2023: Hong Kong beats India 3-0
Anahat Singh goes down 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 10-12) but not before saving six match points. India win the bronze medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Another silver
India's tennis doubles Saketh-Ramkumar win silver medal. Tally goes up to 29 for India now.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Another medal
India will have the gold and the silver by Palak, Esha Singh. Also, China's Taipei pair Jason and Hsu beat Indian duo Saketh and Ramkumar.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Livestreaming details
Livestreaming details for Asian Games Day 6 with full schedule of India below in the link.
Asian Games 2023 India Day 6 Full Schedule, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
LIVE Asian Games: Seventh Gold For India
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win gold for India after winning the 50m rifle 3P men's team event.
Asian Games 2023: Silver For India
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar starts with a score of 99 in first series in Kneeling. He scores a perfect 100 to end the kneeling stage. The Indian contingent consisted of Palak, Esha Singh and Divya Subbaraju Thadigol won the silver medal in shooting.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Update
Shooting: Esha Singh with a total of 578 to finish the qualification.
Badminton: Pornpawee Chochuwong beats PV Sindhu in first singles for Thailand.
LIVE Asian Games: Zareen with a chance
Boxer Nikhat Zareen will be action in the evening and she came secure a medal with a victory on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2023: Livestreaming details
The Asian Games 2023 Day 6 will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network in India.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Updates
As the Asian Games continue, the Indian women's hockey team will return to action, tennis and squash stars will be eyeing their nation's first medal in the respective events and the athletics events will kick off as India eyes to add more medals to their tally on Friday. India ended the day with a total of 25 medals, which included six gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze.
LIVE Asian Games: What happened on Day 5
Indian team added more medals to the tally.
Asian Games Day 6 LIVE: Key matches in which Indians are in action
Medal round: Men’s doubles final: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) - 7:30 AM
Mixed doubles semi-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) - after 9:30 AM
Women’s 50kg quarter-finals: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR) - 4:45 PM
Women’s team quarter-finals (PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto): India vs Thailand - 6:30 AM onwards
Men’s team quarter-finals (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun): India vs Nepal - 2:30 PM onwards