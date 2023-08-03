HIGHLIGHTS | India (7) - China (2), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Final Scorecard: India Off To Winning Start

India beat China in their first match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Thursday at Chennai. The Indian team Harmanpreet Singh, who score opening two goals, started their ACT 2023 campaign on winning note. India were always clear favourites in this match as China are not big force in field hockey. The Chinese are ranked 25th in the world while India are placed at fourth spot in the FIH Men's team rankings. India however score score just 7 goals while conceding two. China ensured the goal difference was not too big.

Indian team is a good mix of youth and experience. On one hand, there is Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and on the othe hand, we have the likes of Vivek Sagar, Hardik Singh among others. India will be looking to improve further in the tournament.

