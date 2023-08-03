HIGHLIGHTS | India (7) - China (2), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Final Scorecard: India Off To Winning Start
LIVE Updates | India Vs China, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India beat low-ranked China to kickstart their tournament on winning note.
Trending Photos
India beat China in their first match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Thursday at Chennai. The Indian team Harmanpreet Singh, who score opening two goals, started their ACT 2023 campaign on winning note. India were always clear favourites in this match as China are not big force in field hockey. The Chinese are ranked 25th in the world while India are placed at fourth spot in the FIH Men's team rankings. India however score score just 7 goals while conceding two. China ensured the goal difference was not too big.
Indian team is a good mix of youth and experience. On one hand, there is Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and on the othe hand, we have the likes of Vivek Sagar, Hardik Singh among others. India will be looking to improve further in the tournament.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs China Hockey Match Here
Asian Champions Trophy: Tomorrow's schedule
That's that from us for today. Check out the Day 2 schedule in Asian Champions Trophy below.
South Korea vs Pakistan - August 4 at 4:00 pm IST
Malaysia vs China - August 4 at 6:15 pm IST
India vs Japan - August 4 at 8:30 pm IST
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India Off To Winning Start
India beat China by a goal difference of five. 7-2 reads the scoresheet. Good show by Indians as they get off to a winning start. But it is also true that a lot more was expected from them in this match. China played really well despite being 25 ranked team in the world. India must look to score more goal and covert more PCs.
Final Score:
India 7-2 China
India vs China Hockey LIVE: China gives fight in last quarter
China may be down by 5 goals but they are giving a good fight here in the fourth and last quarter of the match. Let's see if they are able to score more goals and close the gap a little.
India 7-2 China
Indian vs China LIVE Updates: End of Q3
The third quarter begins with India leading 7-2. Let's what is in store for the fans in the last and fourth quarter, which is also a reflection of team's fitness levels. Remember, it is very hot and humind in Chennai.
ACT 2023 IND vs CHN LIVE: Mandeep scores
Just one goal in third quarter in form of Mandeep Singh. He converts another penalty corner. India's lead in the game extends to 5 goals. They should now close this with a big goal difference.
India 7-2 China
India vs China LIVE: Third quarter begins
The third quarter begins between India and China in Asian Champions Trophy clash. India have dominated but they must extend the lead in the match.
India 6-2 China
ACT 2023 India vs China: India maintain lead
Goal for India at the end of Q2. Poor quarter for India. They scored three goals but conceded two too. China came out with a really good game. Lots to discuss for India in this half-time.
India 6-2 China
LIVE Inda vs China: Second goal for China
Jiesheng Gao scores the second goal for China as Pathak errs in front of India and fails to stop the PC conversion. India need to up their game now.
India 5-2 China
LIVE Updates Asia Champions Trophy: India Maintain Lead
Soon after China scored their first goal, India extended their lead by 4 goals as Varun scored the fifth goal. This is the third Penalty Conversion for India in this match.
India 5-1 China
IND vs CHN LIVE: China score
Wenhui E scores for China to give them some sort of encouragement. But that was after Akashdeep Singh netted a field goal at the start of the second quarter.
India 4-1 China
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India lead 3-0 at end of Q1
End of first quarter. India score the third in dying seconds of Q1. Dominated by India the first 15 minutes. However, they could have had even a 5-0 lead as there were some missed opportunities. India will aim to improve on their conversions while China will need to redo their strategy.
India 3-0 China
India vs China ACT 2023 LIVE Updates: Second goal for India
Just under 8 minutes into the first quarter, India score again. Another PC converted. Harmanpreet Singh bags the second goal. Beautiful hockey from India.
India 2-0 China
India vs China LIVE: Harmanpreet opens account
GOAL! India are up in the first quarter as skipper Harmanpreet Singh converts a PC. India get the lead and this is a brilliant start.
India 1-0 China
India vs China LIVE: Match begins
The first quarter is underway in the match. Teams are done with their national anthems and now time for some hockey.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: head to head record
India and China have met each other 7 times with India winning 6 times and China being victorious just once.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE: Malayasia beat Pakistan
Malayasia have defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the first match of the tournament to kickstart their campaign on a good note. Next up India vs China at the same venue.
India vs China LIVE Updates: Lineups are out
India: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas.
China: Weihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenghui E, Chengcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Changliang Lin, Lei Meng, Weibao Ao.
Hockey ACT 2023 LIVE: Malaysia Take 2-0 Lead Over Pakistan
Pakistan on back foot as Malayasia has taken 2-0 lead over them in the 2nd match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Let's see whether the Pakistanis have fuel in their tank to stage a comeback here.
LIVE Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan, Malaysia Yet To Open Account
Pakistan and Malaysia are into the second quarter and they are yet to open their account. India vs China follows at the end of this match.
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: South Korea Beat Japan
In the first match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea have beaten Japan 2-1 to take the campaign off to a good start. Currently, Pakistan are playing Malaysia in day's second clash and it is tied at 0-0 as of now.
India vs China Hockey Match: When Does The Match Start
The match between India and China will start at 8.30 pm IST after the conclusion of the second match of the day between Pakistan and Malayasia. Keep watching space for all latest updates from Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
LIVE India vs China: Harmanpreet Singh key for team
India captain Harmanpreet Singh will look get the job done in this tournament. The first one is a big test against China on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy.
India vs China ACT 2023 LIVE: India Aim For Dominant Show
Indian men's hockey team will be aiming for strong show vs China today. The aim should be a beat them with a massive goal difference as is it can come handy later on in the tournament. China will be hoping to be competitive against fourth-ranked Indians.
India Vs China LIVE: Check India squad
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
India vs China Hockey Match: Check Livestreaming Details
The India vs China hockey match in Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will start at 8.30 pm IST in Chennai. It will be the third match today in the competition.
India vs China LIVE Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Big match today
India kick off their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign today with a game against China. Let's see how they go in this game today where they are clear favourites. India will be hoping to register a big win ove China in this match. Watch this space for all latest updates.