LIVE Score | IND Vs AUS Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Australia In Pool B Fixture

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), Paris Olympics 2024: Already qualified for the quarter-finals, India faced their first defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024 against defending champions Belgium in their Pool B match of the men's Hocket tournament. A 1-2 defeat can affect the mindset of players who were cruising undefeated in the tournament before Thursday (August 2). India now face the big challenge of competing against Australia and the management would like to keep things positive before the team enters the quarters of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team began their campaign with hard-fought victory against New Zealand before drawing 1-1 against Argentina with a late equaliser. In the last game before facing Belgium, they defeated Ireland 2-0 as well.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Australia Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Here.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey match taking place in France. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

