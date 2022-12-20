LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 5th T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's team look to end series on high

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's cricket team have displayed top-quality cricket in the ongoing five-match T20I series against World Champions Australia at home, however, Tahlia McGrath-led Australian women's cricket team proved that they are the better team in home conditions, away conditions, ICC event or Commonwealth Games. Australia are 3-1 ahead in the series and the home side will look to end the series on high with a win in the last game.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women, 5th T20I

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

December 12

7:00 PM

India Women Vs Australia Women, 5th T20 Live Streaming Details

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India and on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 5th T20 Pitch Report

The playing surface will be suitable for batting, and under the lights, the pacers will have some early traction. At this location, both teams will favour chasing due to the potential impact of the dew factor.

India Women Vs Australia Women, 5th T20 Predicted Playing XI

India Women likely playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women likely playing XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (vc), Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

India Women Vs Australia Women, 5th T20 Full Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w),Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth