Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Patna beat Delhi by 5 points
PAT vs DEL, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, LIVE action from the PKL season 9 match below
Trending Photos
Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their winning run at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the thrilling second game of Monday evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match that went right down to the wire, Naveen Kumar proved to be the difference maker, once again, as he earned 15 raid points, including the crucial points at the last second, to help his team pick up the close win.
Naveen began the proceedings as he quickly grabbed two points to open the scoring for the defending champions. But a couple of minutes later, Manjeet earned a Super Raid for Haryana Steelers to level the scoring. A couple of minutes later, the Jaideep-Mohit combination grabbed Delhi raider Manjeet as the Steelers took the lead for the first time in the game.
WE ARE DABANG DELHI! WE ARE
With the spirit of Dilli, Dabangs are ready for another #Panga Season. Dabang Fauj, Are you raid-y? #DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/65sMBU0O9g — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) October 5, 2022
On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Full-time!
Patna Pirates beat the Dabang Delhi KC with 5 points. What a game we have had.
Patna 37 - 33 Delhi
39' Chattan Chiyaneh ko lalkara tha Dabang ne! Dhardabocha gaya!! Dabang ALL OUT!
PAT 36 -30 DEL
.
.
.#PatnaPirates #PiratePanti #PirateHamla #GardaUdaDenge #VivoProKabaddi #Season9 #PATvDEL
— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 21, 2022
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Patna Pirates in control
Patna Pirates have gained control in the match against Dabang Delhi but do not go anywhere as the contest has already shown it can turn around in a blink of an eye.
Delhi 25 - 30 Patna
32' Jahaz ke captain bhi kabtak ruke rehte!
PAT 29-25 DEL
.
.
.#PatnaPirates #PiratePanti #PirateHamla #GardaUdaDenge #VivoProKabaddi #Season9 #PATvDEL pic.twitter.com/Au9LyPFHoh
— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 21, 2022
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Half-time
Dabang Delhi KC leading the match with a good lead of 8 points against the Patna Pirates. Brilliantly done by the Delhi players after Patna showcased some real heat to level the contest.
Delhi 20 - 12 Patna
20' Half time ke kareeb. Kya Delhi abhi durr hi rahegi?
PAT 12-20 DEL
.
.
.#PatnaPirates #PiratePanti #PirateHamla #GardaUdaDenge #VivoProKabaddi #Season9 #PATvDEL
— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 21, 2022
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Tight contest
Delhi took on a 3 point lead but Patna bounced back right into them in the next play and now Delhi again take a 2 point lead. What an interesting match we are having in this last match of today's fixtures.
Delhi 6 - 7 Patna
11' Rohit ki ek aur kamiyabi!!
PAT 7-6 DEL
.
.
.#PatnaPirates #PiratePanti #PirateHamla #GardaUdaDenge #VivoProKabaddi #Season9 #PATvDEL
— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 21, 2022
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Delhi lead the proceeding!
Dabang Delhi KC leading the match with 3points inside the first ten minutes but then Patna comeback with a 3 point play.
PAT 4 - 4 DEL
Time for Dabangiri@JKCementIndia | #DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #PATvDEL #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/RKUbtqRX5P
— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) October 21, 2022
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: LIVESTREAM
Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, Check HERE.
PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 9 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC. Action start at 9:30 PM (IST), till then follow the LIVE action between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan HERE.
More Stories