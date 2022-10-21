NewsOther Sports
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Patna beat Delhi by 5 points

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their winning run at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the thrilling second game of Monday evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match that went right down to the wire, Naveen Kumar proved to be the difference maker, once again, as he earned 15 raid points, including the crucial points at the last second, to help his team pick up the close win.

Naveen began the proceedings as he quickly grabbed two points to open the scoring for the defending champions. But a couple of minutes later, Manjeet earned a Super Raid for Haryana Steelers to level the scoring. A couple of minutes later, the Jaideep-Mohit combination grabbed Delhi raider Manjeet as the Steelers took the lead for the first time in the game.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.

21 October 2022
22:48 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Full-time!

Patna Pirates beat the Dabang Delhi KC with 5 points. What a game we have had.

Patna 37 - 33 Delhi

22:35 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Patna Pirates in control

Patna Pirates have gained control in the match against Dabang Delhi but do not go anywhere as the contest has already shown it can turn around in a blink of an eye.

Delhi 25 - 30 Patna

22:08 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Half-time

Dabang Delhi KC leading the match with a good lead of 8 points against the Patna Pirates. Brilliantly done by the Delhi players after Patna showcased some real heat to level the contest.

Delhi 20 - 12 Patna

22:05 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Tight contest

Delhi took on a 3 point lead but Patna bounced back right into them in the next play and now Delhi again take a 2 point lead. What an interesting match we are having in this last match of today's fixtures.

Delhi 6 - 7 Patna

21:54 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Delhi lead the proceeding!

Dabang Delhi KC leading the match with 3points inside the first ten minutes but then Patna comeback with a 3 point play.

PAT 4 - 4 DEL

21:25 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: LIVESTREAM

Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, Check HERE.

21:19 PM

PKL Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE score and updates: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 9 match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC. Action start at 9:30 PM (IST), till then follow the LIVE action between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan HERE.

