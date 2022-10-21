Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Pune beat Bengal
PUN vs BEN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE action from the PKL season 9 match below
Trending Photos
U Mumba will be looking to bounce back after going down 28-30 to Puneri Paltan in their previous game. However, Haryana Steelers' raiders Manjeet and Meetu are in tremendous form and will pose a strong challenge to the Mumbai side.
From being a NYP dreaming to play for U Mumba to leading the team as a captain
In today's edition of @ParimatchN #Mumboys Diaries, captain Surinder Singh takes us through his Kabaddi journey.#UMumba | #MeMumba | #WeAreMumbai | #NewEraNewMumba | #KabaddiReels | #ReelKaroFeelKaro pic.twitter.com/A8FbkWKOKe — U Mumba (@umumba) October 21, 2022
On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers faced a tough 36-38 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their last game and therefore they will be eager to bounce back in the tournament quickly. However, the Giants showed prime form, when they defeated the UP Yoddhas 51-45.
The Bengaluru Bulls will look to ride on the momentum and keep picking up wins, meanwhile, the U Mumba side will be banking on raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan to take them over the line.
The Telugu Titans have not had the best of starts in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 and they will be desperate for a win when they face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the Jaipur side has been in prime form, registering four victories in a row.
PKL Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and Updates: Pune win
Brilliant comeback by the Puneri Paltan, who were trailing almost all the match but have clinched the victory somehow with their fighting spirit.
PUN 27 - 25 BEN
PUN 27:25 BEN
.#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #BhaariKabaddi #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvBEN @SchaefflerGroup pic.twitter.com/gY7xfzxgjj
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 21, 2022
PKL Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and Updates: Pune fighting back
Pune have fought their way back into the contest with a raid from Akash.
PUN 18 - 18 BEN
तुझा game आहे आकाश एवढा! What a brilliant raid that was.
PUN 18|18 BEN#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvBEN
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 21, 2022
PKL Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and Updates: Half time
Bengal Warriors leading with four points at half time as the Puneri Paltan give them a tight contest. Get set for another contest going right down to the wire.
Bengal 15 - 11 Pune
And our secret weapon Manoj Gowda takes a #SUPERRAID
PUN 7-11 BEN
#PUNvBEN
#AamarWarriors #BengalWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #JordaarWarriors
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 21, 2022
PKL Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors LIVE score and Updates: Bengal on FIRE
Bengal Warriors leading the match against Puneri Paltan as they are leading the math with 5 points at the moment giving no easy pickings to Pune.
PUN 7 - 12 BEN
And our secret weapon Manoj Gowda takes a #SUPERRAID
PUN 7-11 BEN
#PUNvBEN
#AamarWarriors #BengalWarriors #vivoProKabaddi #JordaarWarriors
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 21, 2022
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Full-time!
U Mumba and Haryana Steelers took it right down to the wire as they win the match by one-point.
Mumbai 32 - 31 Haryana
HS 31-32 MUM#HarDilHaryanvi #MUMvHS
Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 21, 2022
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Haryana bounce back
Haryana Steelers somehow bounce back after trailing in all the match against U Mumbai, the scores are levelled at 29-29 with 1 minute remaining in the contest.
Mumbai 29 - 29 Haryana
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: U Mumba going strong!
Jai Bhagwan earns another 3 points for the U Mumba, Haryana Steelers desperately eyeing a comeback.
Mumbai 25 - 21 Haryana
Keep 'em coming, Mohit#HarDilHaryanvi #vivoProKabaddi #MUMvHS pic.twitter.com/GiQmfQutYN
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 21, 2022
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Half-time!
Guman Singh has taken 4 points in RAID for the U Mumba, who are currently leading the match by 2 points at half-time.
Mumbai 17 - 15 Haryana
18' Aaj ka hamara TEESRA Super Tackle
Guess who? Manjeet the All-Rounder
HS 14-17 MUM#HarDilHaryanvi #MUMvHS
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 21, 2022
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates
Meetu Sharma earns 2 points, U Mumba leading the game at the moment with a 2 point lead inside the first-half.
Mumbai 4 - 2 Haryana
5' Dhaakad SUPER TACKLE
Top DASH from Mohit
HS 4-5 MUM#HarDilHaryanvi #MUMvHS pic.twitter.com/yHT4e0PiEN
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 21, 2022
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Livestream of the 8:30 Match
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE.
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: LIVESTREAM
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, Check HERE.
PKL U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL season 9 match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.
(Follow LIVE updates here, stay tuned!)
More Stories