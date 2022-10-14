Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: MUM bounce back to clinch victory

Tamil Thalaivas have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are yet to win this season. The Thalaivas have lost one game while the other one finished in a tie. Narender has been one of the bright sparks for Tamil Thalaivas in attack with 13 raid points, while Himanshu, who is primarily a defender, has chipped in with seven raid points so far. The Thalaivas will also hope that Ajinkya Pawar, who has managed just three raid points in the campaign so far, can find form soon. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been a reliable duo for Tamil Thalaivas as the two defenders have collectively scored 12 tackle points so far.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have a win and a loss to their name after their first two games of the season. They will head into this game after a seven-point win against U.P. Yoddhas in their last outing. The Season 2 champions are yet to produce their best in attack and will be eager to do so soon. Both Ashish and Guman Singh will be eager to put on better performances in the upcoming contest and they will be supported by Jai Bhagwan, who has managed eight raid points in Season 9.