Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: MUM bounce back to clinch victory

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: MUM bounce back to clinch victory
Tamil Thalaivas have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are yet to win this season. The Thalaivas have lost one game while the other one finished in a tie. Narender has been one of the bright sparks for Tamil Thalaivas in attack with 13 raid points, while Himanshu, who is primarily a defender, has chipped in with seven raid points so far. The Thalaivas will also hope that Ajinkya Pawar, who has managed just three raid points in the campaign so far, can find form soon. In defence, Sahil Gulia and Sagar have been a reliable duo for Tamil Thalaivas as the two defenders have collectively scored 12 tackle points so far.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have a win and a loss to their name after their first two games of the season. They will head into this game after a seven-point win against U.P. Yoddhas in their last outing. The Season 2 champions are yet to produce their best in attack and will be eager to do so soon. Both Ashish and Guman Singh will be eager to put on better performances in the upcoming contest and they will be supported by Jai Bhagwan, who has managed eight raid points in Season 9.

14 October 2022
20:31 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - That's it!

U Mumbai clinch victory over the Tamil Thalaivas after a dominating performance in the second half. It looked like an even contest that could go right down to the wire in the first half but U Mumba showed great character in the second half to clinch the victory.

FINAL SCORE: TAM 32 - 39 MUM

20:11 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - TAM in need of a miracle

Tamil Thalaivas need a miracle after the U Mumba show a different character in the second-half to get the game in their control. U Mumba cruising through Thalaivas at the moment.

TAM 27 - 35 MUM

19:55 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - MUM back with a bang!

U Mumba are back into the as Guman Singh chips in and takes 2 points. Thalaivas under some real pressure by U Mumbas.

TAM 20 - 23 MUM

19:44 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - Close contest!

It is getting very intense between the Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba at the moment as the half-time whistle blows, the scores 16-15. That SUPER-RAID from Jai Bhagwan settled the score 12-12 for U Mumbai quickly.

TAM 16 - 15 MUM

19:37 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - TAM leading!

Tamil Thalaivas leading in the match against U Mumba but the lead is not so big at the moment for the opposition. Both giving their best at the moment to take control of the match.

TAM 7 - 6 MUM

19:25 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - LINEUPS!

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Visvanath V, Narender, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Singh, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar

TAM 4 - 3 MUM

19:23 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - Starting 7!

U Mumba's starting 7 announced! checkout below. Jai Bhagwan and co will be desperate to make a statement tonight against the Tamil Thalaivas.

19:15 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - streaming details

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online, check HERE.

19:13 PM

LIVE Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 match between the Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumbai. The action is about to start, stay tuned!.

TAM 0 - 0 MUM

