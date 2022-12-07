topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
TAMIL THALAIVAS VS UP YODDHAS  2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Ajinkya Pawar vs Surender Gill

TAN vs UP, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Ajinkya Pawar vs Surender Gill

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 06:58 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Ajinkya Pawar vs Surender Gill
LIVE Blog

In Season 9, the Tamil Thalaivas have nine victories, seven defeats, and four ties. They have only lost one of their last five games. The team's go-to player has been Young Narender, who has 210 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar, who has been on fire lately, has also contributed when needed, as evidenced by his 106 raid points. With 53 tackle points, Sagar has been the team's top tackler in terms of defence, and Sahil Gulia has also made a significant contribution with 50 tackle points. Additionally, M. Abishek and Mohit have made 35 and 26 tackle points, respectively.

Also Read: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TAM vs UP online and on TV channel?

While U.P. Yoddhas are already qualified for the playoffs, they will be motivated to win on Wednesday after suffering a setback in their most recent game. Surender Gill (132 raid points) and Rohit Tomar (63 raid points) have given the Dubki King excellent assistance. Pardeep Narwal has, unsurprisingly, been the team's star with 208 raid points. Sumit has been the Yoddhas' top tackler on defence with 49 tackle points. Ashu Singh has assisted Sumit with 47 tackle points. Additionally contributing with 32 and 31 tackle points, respectively, are Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas have met 11 times. Out of these, the U.P. Yoddhas have won five games, while the Tamil Thalaivas have won three. Three games ended in draws.

07 December 2022
18:57 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas  2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas  Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022  Tamil Thalaivas team 2022 UP Yoddhas  team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas  live score Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas  dream 11 prediction TAM vs UP live TAM vs UP match pkl TAM vs UP live streamingTAM vs UP match tv channel TAM vs UP match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'