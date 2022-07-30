India won it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Satuday (July 30), courtesy young weightlifter named Sanket Sargar Mahadev. The 21-year-old who was inches close to clinch a gold, settled for a proud silver medal finishing at 248 kgs with 113 in Snatch and 132 in Clean and Jerk. The young boy who won the silver was not satisfied with his performance as he was preparing for a gold for the four years.

In conversation with journaist Kiran he said,"I want to dedicate this medal to the freedom fighters of our country. I was in tears after winning the silver that I couldn't win a gold for my country because I worked five years for that."

A boy who helped his father with his paan shop and food stall dreams that one day he can relief his father from working for household needs and wants to change his life forever.

"When I use to see my father, thoughts always came up in my mind about changing his life forever. I am disappointed that I couldn't win gold. When I injured my elbow, my coach said 'chor do mat karo lift', but I wanted to go and win that gold for my family and my country."





Sanket Sargar refused to give up even after hurting his right elbow on the second clean and jerk lift



Bib Aniq of Malaysia finished with a record of 249 kg (107 in Snatch and 142 in Clean & Jerk) to snatch the gold medal from Sanket. The 21-year-old Indian lifter ended up injuring himself lifting 143kgs. He finished at 248 kgs with (113 in Snatch and 135 in Clean and Jerk. Sri Lanka's Dilanka Yodage clinced the bronze medal finishing with 225 kg.