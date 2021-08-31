Neeraj Chopra joins Indian hockey team in friendly game, imparts javelin lessons to skipper Manpreet Singh - watch video

India's Olympic star Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday enjoyed a friendly hockey game with Manpreet Singh and his Olympic bronze-winning unit in Jalandhar. The 23-year-old was also seen imparting some javelin lessons to the skipper. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was also present in the event.

The video of the incident was shared by ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | Tokyo Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was seen playing hockey along with bronze medalist Indian men's hockey team players at an event in Jalandhar, Punjab, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vB5oVcEAfc — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

#WATCH | Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra were seen throwing javelin at a function in Jalandhar, Punjab, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pyRfzwKgNC — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Neeraj also hailed the impressive show by our para athletes and asked the countrymen to extend their support towards them. "Paralympians are doing a great job. They are playing well and creating world records. They need a lot of support and motivation from the countrymen. I am training for next year`s Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships," Neeraj told reporters in Jalandhar.

Neeraj created history earlier this month when he became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a medal at the Olympics. The 23-year-old secured a gold in the men's javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics.

On Monday, para athlete Sumit Antil also clinched a gold in javelin at the Tokyo Paralympics, after recording a 68.85m throw, which also saw him set a new world record.