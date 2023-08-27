trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654074
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Final At World Athletics Championship (WAC) 2023 Livestreaming: Check When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE In India

Current Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will aim for gold medal when he takes part in the men's javelin final in World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest on Sunday along with other two Indian finalists Kishore Jena and DP Manu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India's Track and Field star Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Sunday night in the final of the men's javelin event of the Word Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. The 25-year-old had qualified for the final in just his first throw during the Group A qualifications on Friday, August 25. Neeraj threw a distance of 88.77m to top the qualifying round. India's two more athletes are in the final. They are DP Manu and Kishore Jena. Some of Neeraj's fierce competitors include Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Jakub Vadlejch and Dawid Wegner. 

Not to forget, Neeraj had won a silver in the last World Championsips and is looking to change the colour of his medal to gold. There are high chances of him doing so as he is looking in great form. The fact that Neeraj threw 88.77m in just his first attempt underlines the fact that he is in good space. There will be a total of 12 finalists vying for a place in the top 3, who get the medals.

Neeraj has won gold medals at Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, is a Diamond League and U20 World Champion but the gold medal at World Championships is what he aims for now. Last year in Oregon Championships, Anderson Peters of Grenada beat him to the gold. But this time, the current World Champion, has not even made it to the final. 

No Indian has ever won a World Championship gold medal. In fact, only two Indians have won the medals in the history of the Championships. Anju Bobby George, India's legendary long jumper, had clinched a bronze in 2003 and Neeraj won the silver in men's javelin throw in 2022.

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023…

When will Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place on Sunday, August 27.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 livestreaming in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV website and app. Live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available in India for free on the JioCinema app.

