Javelin Throw Final LIVE | Neeraj Chopra in WAC 2023: When Does The Final Start?
Javelin Throw Final LIVE | Neeraj Chopra in World Athletic Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena are three Indians competing for medals
Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to finish with a gold medal at the end of the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion had qualified for the final with a throw of 88.77 in only his first attempt on Friday. Not to forget, there are two more Indians in the final, including DP Manu and Kishore Jena. Neeraj topped the qualifications with the throw with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem right behind him with a throw of 86.79m.
The final of the World Championships will see a mini battle between India's Neeraj and Pakistan's Arshad. The two have mutual respect for each other and are fierce competitors on the field. Nadeem, not to forget, has already breached the 90m mark, considered a big achievement in javelin throw. Neeraj, however, is yet to enter the exclusive 90m club and he hopes to do that soon. If all goes well for India, all 3 medals could to Indians.
Follow LIVE Updates from Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin final of World Athletics Championships Here
Neeraj Chopra WAC Men's Javelin Final LIVE: When Does The Final Start?
The final of the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships will start at 11.45 pm IST. The Indian fans will have to go to sleep a little late tonight in order to watch Neeraj Chopra win the medal, hopefully.
Worl Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Men's javelin final today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's javelin final of the World Championships 2023. Three of India's athletes in action today including Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the final.