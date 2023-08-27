Javelin Throw Final LIVE | Neeraj Chopra in WAC 2023: When Does The Final Start?

Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to finish with a gold medal at the end of the men's javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion had qualified for the final with a throw of 88.77 in only his first attempt on Friday. Not to forget, there are two more Indians in the final, including DP Manu and Kishore Jena. Neeraj topped the qualifications with the throw with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem right behind him with a throw of 86.79m.

The final of the World Championships will see a mini battle between India's Neeraj and Pakistan's Arshad. The two have mutual respect for each other and are fierce competitors on the field. Nadeem, not to forget, has already breached the 90m mark, considered a big achievement in javelin throw. Neeraj, however, is yet to enter the exclusive 90m club and he hopes to do that soon. If all goes well for India, all 3 medals could to Indians.

Follow LIVE Updates from Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin final of World Athletics Championships Here

