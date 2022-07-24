Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in men's javelin throw final on July 23 (Saturday) at Oregon. He ended up writing history as this is India's only second medal at the Championships and one to savour for a very long time. But the 24-year-old did not start off on a positive note in the final as his first attempt was a foul while the second attempt was a poor 82.39m throw. However, he came strongly to throw 86.37m and 88.13m respectively and ensured India clinched the historic silver medal.

Fans were shocked to see Neeraj with two poor throws at the start as he is known for setting the high standards from the word go. Speaking about went wrong in the first two throws, Neeraj said, "Tough conditions for me. The wind speed was high, but happy with how I performed. Will keep working hard to improve me performance," he said. He added that after two poor throws he was under pressure but knew he had it in him to overcome the challenges and finish with a medal.

Neeraj also praised the gold medallist at the World Championships Anderson Peters. The Grenada athlete crossed the 90, mark four times. Neeraj said, "It is not easy. 90m throw is not easy. The answer is up to him. Sometimes our body behaves in that way. It was his day. It could have been challenging for anyone, he could not make it to final at Olympics. It is not good compare with anyone. Winning a medal was enough."

The Olympic champion also said that he is not going to sit satisfied with the silver medal. He has won gold at Asian Games, SAFF, Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the silver coming only here. He said, "I have many golds but this is a silver but I want to do well next time and win gold."