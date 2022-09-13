Neeraj Chopra shares vacation pictures from Switzerland after historic Diamond League victory, check HERE

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra took on his official Instagram handle to share pictures of himself enjoying a break after creating history in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. The Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title. The 24-year-old shared pictures of himself with a javelin from Switzerland's Jungfraujoch, which is also the top of Europe.

At the Diamond League Finals 2022, Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best – in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Checkout his pictures here...

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with a best of 83.73m. The 24-year-old Indian superstar is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion. All these he had achieved in just 13 months. He had won the Olympic gold on August 7 last year in Tokyo.