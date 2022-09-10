Neeraj Chopra: 'I feel alone..', here's why javelin star is feeling lonely at world events

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who recently clinched the maiden Diamond League trophy, feels alone at the world events. While speaking to journalists over a Zoom call from Switzerland, the 24-year-old star says that he wants more Indian athletes to take part in marquee world athletics events like Diamond League. The Olympic champion was the only Indian athlete at the Diamond League Finals this year. Neeraj said that it would be great if India go to these events as a team like other countries come.

"Our athletes are giving world class performance. We need to push the athletes to take part in international events. Mujhe thoda ajeeb lagta hai mai akela yahan khel raha hu. Main akela tha India ki taraf se. But I hope that in next few years, there will be more athletes from India here at Diamond League. So that we win together."

"I like when we go to a world event as a team from India. That would be some experience," said Neeraj.

Neeraj was quite candid about his thoughts on Friday. He was also asked about his grip on the english language, especially the spoken skills. He said that he might not be 'too perfect' in speaking english but he has improved a lot in the last few years, all thanks to speaking to his coach who is from Germany.

Neeraj was also criticial of the Indian fans, saying that jump the gun sometimes and said that there are sometimes unrealistic expectations from them. He recounted a recent past experience when some critics said that he has forgotten to win gold medals now. These comments, Neeraj says, came after his silver at World Championships. Not to forget, this was the first medal for Neeraj at World Championships and even a silver medal was a brilliant result.