Neeraj Chopra tells Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Ye tere baap ka ghar koni’ on KBC 13 with PR Sreejesh

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medal-winning hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shandaar Shukravaar’ which will be aired on September 17 (Friday). Hillariously the duo will be seen trying to team Haryanvi to Bollywood superstar and KBC-13 host Amitabh Bachchan.

In the episode, the duo will be seen teaching Haryanvi lessons to Big B. “Aaj humlog aye hain donor aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we’ve come to teach you Haryanvi),” Sreejesh is heard telling Amitabh Bachchan. To which Amitabh Bachchan reacts, “Hey bhagwaan (Oh my god).”

Neeraj Chopra translates Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Zanjeer, where his character Vijay tells Pran, “Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi.” Neeraj is heard saying, “Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh (This is not your father's house but a police station. Don't utter a word and keep standing).”

Sony TV’s official Instagram handle shared the latest promo featuring Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh. “Apne desh ka naam roshan karke #KBC13 ke maanch par aane wale hai, Tokyo Olympics 2020 ke gold medalist Neeraj aur Sreejesh! Suniye unke sangharsh aur Olympics ke anubhav ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, 17th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf sony par (sic),” read the caption.

The players will be welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

Both the athletes will be seen playing the game on the hotseat with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm tackling question after question. As they do so, they will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports and playing a game of hockey on the sets with Amitabh Bachchan.