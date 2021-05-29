हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushil Kumar

Olympic champion Sushil Kumar's police custody extended by four days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended Sushil Kumar's police custody by four more days in the ongoing murder trial of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.

Olympic champion Sushil Kumar&#039;s police custody extended by four days
Olympic champion Sushil Kumar's police custody extended by four days (PTI/File Photo)

A Delhi court on Saturday extended Sushil Kumar's police custody by four more days in the ongoing murder trial of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. 

It has been alleged that the two-time Olympic champion is the mastermind behind the crime, which took place on the night of May 4-5 outside Delhi's Chhatarsal Stadium. 

Sushil, who had earlier denied any role from the incident, went absconding and was finally nabbed by a team of Delhi Police on Sunday last week, after which the court had ordered arguably India's most decrotaed wrestler to six days of police custody.   

The Delhi Police had sought seven more days of police custody of Kumar in the case.

Earlier this week a video of Sushil and his associates beating the victim at the place of crime was brought to light.  

As per reports, Sushil along with his associates were involved in a deadly brawl with the victim and his friends over a property dispute. 

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the Olympic champion. 

Sushil has won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to bag a silver at the 2012 London Olympics. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushil Kumar
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Should the Games take place despite alarming situation in Japan? Zee News explains

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex in Mumbai