Olympic champion Sushil Kumar's police custody extended by four days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended Sushil Kumar's police custody by four more days in the ongoing murder trial of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.

It has been alleged that the two-time Olympic champion is the mastermind behind the crime, which took place on the night of May 4-5 outside Delhi's Chhatarsal Stadium.

Sushil, who had earlier denied any role from the incident, went absconding and was finally nabbed by a team of Delhi Police on Sunday last week, after which the court had ordered arguably India's most decrotaed wrestler to six days of police custody.

सुशील कुमार और अजय को दिल्ली की रोहिणी कोर्ट ने 4 दिनों के लिये पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा। — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) May 29, 2021

The Delhi Police had sought seven more days of police custody of Kumar in the case.

Earlier this week a video of Sushil and his associates beating the victim at the place of crime was brought to light.

As per reports, Sushil along with his associates were involved in a deadly brawl with the victim and his friends over a property dispute.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the Olympic champion.

Sushil has won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and went on to bag a silver at the 2012 London Olympics.