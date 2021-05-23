हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushil Kumar

Sagar Rana Murder Case: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

Sushil Kumar had been on the run, ever since the brawl at Chhatrasal stadium which led to the death of wrestler Sagar Rana.

Sagar Rana Murder Case: Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar (Source: Twitter)

India's two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for over a fortnight for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Rana, was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday morning (May 23), confirmed Delhi Police, who have also arrested Sushil's associate, Ajay Kumar, who had been accompanying the wrestler ever since Sagar Rana's murder.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of Special Cell," said Neeraj Thakur, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

A non-bailable warrant was issued against 38-year-old Sushil Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi's Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea.

Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler who was absconding since May 4 after two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Rana due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place.

Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

