Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar involved in deadly stadium brawl, alleges injured victim, Delhi police on lookout

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has landed in a fresh controversy involing the death of a wrestler in a brawl outside a Delhi stadium. In latest developments, the Delhi police have confirmed that one of the injured from the incident have alleged that the champion wrestler was involved in the incident.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the police are conducting multiple raids on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana to nab the wrestler, after he went absonding.

“We have recorded the statement of one of the victims, Sonu Mahal, who made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar. During investigation, we have found so far that the assailants came from outside,” the additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night, when a 24-year-old wrestler was beaten to death and two more were assaulted outside Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi's North-West Delhi’s Model Town area.

The police were alerted about the incident around 1 am on Wednesday after the injured visited Vinayak Hospital. It has also been learnt that the deceased was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar confirmed that the accused involved in the incident were not known to him.

"They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," Sushil told ANI earlier this week.