Reigning Olympic Champions Belgium beat Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in a high-octane pool B match here at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') scored for Belgium. Though both teams had already made the cut for the quarterfinal on August 4, today's clash was thrilling as they lived up to the billing with on-par performance from hooter to hooter.

The play began with India holding better ball possession in the opening quarter and building their game patiently, looking to create space and wade through the Belgian defence. Experienced India goalie PR Sreejesh was outstanding this quarter to keep the Belgians from scoring via PC in the 8th minute. This was the only real chance this quarter for a goal as Abhishek's effort in the 9th minute was unsuccessful.

However, following the 1st quarter break Abhishek returned with an intent to score and this time he was on target when he surprised Arthur de Sloover with an interception, dribbled into the D and launched a powerful shot past Vincent Vanasch. It was a resounding field goal, Abhishek's first at the Olympic Games.

Only seconds earlier, he had assisted Vivek with a neat turn at the centre of the field to open play in the frontline. Vivek, making a foray from the left of the circle, took a tomahawk but missed by inches.

Abhishek's goal put India in command. The following minutes saw Belgium come up with incredible chances, one through a PC but Hendrickx was once again stopped by Sreejesh. The Indian stalwart was kept busy in the post as Belgium continued to attack, this time Sloover took a shot from the centre of the circle which was padded away by Sreejesh - ensuring India stayed in the lead.

Meanwhile, India also had an opportunity to extend the goal difference to 2-0 in the 25th minute when they earned their first PC. Though Amit Rohidas's shot found the net, the goal was ruled out due to dangerous play.

Behind by a goal at half-time, Belgium returned for the third quarter with a vengeance. They were quick to level the score in the 33rd minute when Sloover came up with brilliant stick work to enter the circle from the left to assist Van Aubel who played it across the face of the goal with Stockbroekx giving it a final tap-in and equalised 1-1.

They extended the lead in the 44th minute despite the heroics of Sreejesh who had saved the first attempt but a goalmouth melee with three Indian defenders and two Belgium attackers eventually ended up in a goal, thanks to John-John Dohmen.

Ahead by 2-1, the fourth quarter began with Belgium shifting gears in their attack. Though India played on par with Abhishek finding another chance on goal in the 51st minute, Vanasch was on point to save. An infringement by India saw them give away a crucial PC in the 51st minute but Sreejesh was up to the task to stop Boon from scoring.

Rajkumar Pal getting a yellow card in the following minutes didn't help India's cause as they hunted for an equaliser. Relentless in their attack, Mandeep fetched India an important PC with less than 2 minutes remaining for the final hooter.

While Indian hockey fans would have hoped for another late surge by Harmanpreet Singh, Florent van Aubel came up with a match-winning stick-block to defend the PC and end the game-winning points in their kitty. On Friday, 2nd August, India will take on Australia at 1645 hrs IST in their last Pool B match.