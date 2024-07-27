Paris Olympics 2024 India’s July 28 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

After a tough start to the Paris Olympics 2024 campaign, the Indians athletes will look to shine on day 2 of the competition. Balraj Panwar who competed on first day finished fourth in Men's Single Sculls event on his debut Olympic Games. He will now take part in the repechage round on July 28 to compete for a medal if he goes through.

Another Olympian who has made it to a final is shooter Manu Bhaker. Bhaker finished third in the qualifications for the 10m Air Pistol Women’s final, scoring 580 points. The 22-year-old will now compete for India’s first medal in this Olympics, with Hungarian ace Veronika Major topping the qualifications with a score of 582.

Many other athletes are set to begin their campaigns on Sunday, including PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, who will face their first opponents of the Games.

In one of the marquee matchups, boxer Nikhat Zareen will step into the ring, aiming to punch her ticket to Olympic glory.

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics on Sunday...

Badminton

* Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12.50 pm

* Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8.00 pm Shooting

* Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12.45 pm

* Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2.45 pm

* Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3.30 pm Rowing

* Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3.00 pm onwards Swimming

* Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm

* Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm Archery

* Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5.45 pm

* Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards

* Women's Team (medal rounds): 8.18 pm onwards.