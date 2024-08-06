Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Two Wins Away From Gold Medal, Check Where To Watch Her In Action Here Against Yusneylys Guzman In Semifnal

Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vinesh defeated Livach 7-5 in a hard-fought bout to get closer to an elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt. This was after she caused the biggest wrestling upset in this games when she shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on points to enter the quarter-finals.

Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2. Vinesh had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. (India vs Germany LIVE Action Hockey Semifinal At Paris Olympics 2024)

Here are the livestreaming details of Vinesh Phogat's semifinal match...

Earlier in the quarterfinal, as the match progressed into its final moments, Phogat's perseverance paid off. She made a remarkable comeback by pinning Susaki down, which earned her two crucial points. In the dying seconds of the bout, Phogat added another point to secure a 3-2 victory, showcasing her tactical prowess and determination.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Yui Susaki had clinched the gold medal in the Tokyo Games' 50kg category, having won all four of her bouts without conceding a single point. Throughout her wrestling career, Susaki has only lost 34 matches out of over 700, underscoring her dominance. She has also secured World Championship gold in 2017 (48kg), 2019, 2022, and 2023. Remarkably, Vinesh Phogat is the first international wrestler to defeat Susaki on the mat. (With PTI Inputs)