Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Stuns Defending Champion Yui Susaki To Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Quarter-Finals

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a dramatic victory in the women’s freestyle 50kg event. On Tuesday, Phogat stunned the wrestling world by defeating the number one seed, Yui Susaki of Japan, in a thrilling match to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Entering the bout, Susaki, the reigning Olympic champion and three-time world champion in the 50kg category, was the heavy favorite. Phogat, known for her expertise in the 53kg category, faced a formidable challenge as she took on the seasoned Japanese grappler. The initial period saw Susaki take the lead with a 1-0 score, thanks to a point earned from a warning given to Phogat for passivity.

Despite the early setback, Phogat remained resilient. In the first period, Susaki attempted a leg attack, but Phogat managed to evade the move, ensuring that neither wrestler scored further. Phogat’s defensive strategy was evident as she carefully managed her moves to counter Susaki’s aggressive play.

As the match progressed into its final moments, Phogat's perseverance paid off. She made a remarkable comeback by pinning Susaki down, which earned her two crucial points. In the dying seconds of the bout, Phogat added another point to secure a 3-2 victory, showcasing her tactical prowess and determination.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Susaki had clinched the gold medal in the Tokyo Games' 50kg category, having won all four of her bouts without conceding a single point. Throughout her wrestling career, Susaki has only lost 34 matches out of over 700, underscoring her dominance. She has also secured World Championship gold in 2017 (48kg), 2019, 2022, and 2023. Remarkably, Vinesh Phogat is the first international wrestler to defeat Susaki on the mat.

Phogat’s win is seen as a significant achievement, particularly given her opponent's impressive track record. This victory not only underscores Phogat's skill but also her ability to perform under pressure. With this triumph, Phogat advances to the quarter-finals, where she will look to build on her momentum and continue her quest for an Olympic medal.