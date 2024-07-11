Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony 2024: Date, Timing, Venue And All You Need To Know

The countdown has begun for one of the biggest sporting events - the Paris Olympics 2024 which is scheduled to begin from July 26, 2024. All the lovers of different sports from around the globe will have the event running till August. PV Sindhu has been appointed as the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent for the 33rd edition of sports' biggest extravaganza. Senior Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal will take similar responsibility for the men's side.

For the first time ever, the Olympic Games opening ceremony will be uniquely spectacular, taking place on the River Seine. Nearly 100 boats will parade along the river, passing by France's notable landmarks and heritage sites, including the venues where the Olympic events will be held. (Paris Olympics 2024: Complete List Of Indian Athletes At Paris Olympics)

About 11,000 torchbearers will carry these throughout the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays for Paris 2024.



The torch for the Paris Olympics stands out for its distinctive and radiant color. Designer Lehanneur, drawing inspiration from the three themes of Paris 2024—Equality, Water, and Peacefulness—created it to reflect the spirit of the upcoming Games.

The Indian men's hockey team today left for Mike Horn's base in Switzerland. Following a three-day period designed to instil mental toughness, the Team will move to the Netherlands to play practice matches. After completing this final block of training the Team is scheduled to arrive in Paris on July 20. (Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule: When Will The Olympic Games Begin, Timings, Live Streaming Details In India)

India will begin their Paris 2024 Olympics journey in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1 with their final group stage game against Australia on August 2. A top-four finish will ensure that India advances to the knockout stages.

"We just completed a gruelling two-week camp in SAI Bengaluru and after a short detour in Switzerland with Mike Horn, who is reputed for his extreme adventures that conquer his fears, the Team will play some practice matches against the Netherlands and Malaysia to ensure we are in the best state of mind and body before we begin our Olympic journey. The team is in high spirits and is looking forward to the final block of training," Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said before stepping onto his flight, according to a release.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh said the team has prepared well so far.

"We identified areas that needed improvement from the London and Antwerp stages of FIH Pro League 2023/24 and worked on it in the training camp in SAI Bengaluru. The best teams in the world will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympics but this squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead." (With ANI Inputs)