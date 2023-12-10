Pro Kabaddi 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL Match?

In the Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas will match no. 16 of this season. This thrilling match will take place on Sunday, December 10, at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Bengal Warriors have had a strong start to the season as they are now ranked fifth in the standings after two games played with eight points. The team captained by Maninder Singh will be keen to resume their winning ways after their last encounter ended in a 28-28 stalemate with the reigning champions.

Ahead of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match in PKL, here's all you need to know:

What date PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played?

The PKL 2023 match Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place on December 10, Sunday.

Where will the PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

What time will the PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming the PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The PKL 2023 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.