Highlights | BEN(32) - BLR(30), PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match: Bengal Warrios Beat Bengaluru Bulls 2 Points

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers had an intense battle in what was a repeat of the PKL season 9 final at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. Panthers were the defending champions and Puneri Paltan successfully to revenge of their from last season's finale. The key battle between Arjun Deshwal and the Puneri Paltan defence was the one to watch out for today. After this one, fans had Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls beating them by 2 points. Warriors played their first match of the season and successfully got the win by 2 points.

Check Highlights from Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 Matches Here.