Highlights | BEN(32) - BLR(30), PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match: Bengal Warrios Beat Bengaluru Bulls 2 Points
BEN vs BLR PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad.
Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers had an intense battle in what was a repeat of the PKL season 9 final at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. Panthers were the defending champions and Puneri Paltan successfully to revenge of their from last season's finale. The key battle between Arjun Deshwal and the Puneri Paltan defence was the one to watch out for today. After this one, fans had Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls beating them by 2 points. Warriors played their first match of the season and successfully got the win by 2 points.
Check Highlights from Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 Matches Here.
LIVE PKL 2023: Result of both games
LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Warriors beat Bulls
The tackle is complete and Bengal Warriors have won this tight affair in tremendous fashion. This match went down to the last raid as Bengaluru Bulls bounced back after a ten point lead by Warriors but the Bengal team kept their cool until the end.
BEN 32 - 30 BLR
LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Warriors bounce back
Bengal Warriors have shown great character after Bengaluru Bulls equalled the scoreline.
BEN 31 - 29 BLR
LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Bulls look to bounce
Straight four points for the Bengaluru Bulls. Will Bengal Warriors choke out their lead of ten points? They have been all out now.
BEN 28 - 26 BLR
LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Bengal on top
Bengal Warriors on top of this contest but the lead has been cut down to 8 points now. Bulls slowly finding their rhythm.
BEN 27 - 19 BLR
LIVE BEN vs BLR Score: Warriors on top
Bengal Warriors on top of this contest. A much needed multiple raid by Bengaluru Bulls but still the gap is of ten points.
BEN 27 - 17 BLR
LIVE BEN vs BLR Score: Second half begins
Bengal Warriors maintain their 3 point lead two minutes into the second half. And then a raider goes out of bounds to make their scene better followed by a multiple point lead by Warriors.
BEN 17 - 11 BLR
LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Half time
Bengal Warriors lead the contest. This is a tight contest as the difference is just three points at half time. Both team coaches having a word with their players.
BLR 11 - 14 BEN
LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Super Raid
Bengal Warriors in a tough spot as Bengaluru Bulls complete a super raid and now the difference is just of a single point.
BLR 7 - 8 BEN
LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Bulls tackle
Bengaluru Bulls finally get mighty Maninder out with a successfull tackle and the lead is now of 3 points for the Warriors.
BLR 3 - 6 BEN
LIVE Bengaluru Bull vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2023
Here we go! second game of tonight is under the action now. Maninder with a successfull raid in the first attempt.
BLR 1 - 4 BEN
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan beat Panthers
Revenge complete for Puneri Paltan as they end the contest with a lead of 4 points. What a brilliant performance from the Puneri Paltan. Mohit Goyat was very impressive in this match, he played an all-round game tonight for his side.
PUN 37 - 33 JPP
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: 1.43 mins left
Arjun Deshwal caught by Mohit Goyat, what a brilliant ankle hold by the Puneri Paltan raider. Pink Panthers on the charge.
JPP 30 - 36 PUN
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: 4.31 mins left
Puneri Paltan have the lead and the one thing their coach is telling them is that be carefull against Arjun Deshwal.
JPP 26 - 31 PUN
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan take lead
Mohit Goyat with a superb raid. He was in a do or die situation and what a raid that is from the Paltan raider.
PUN 27 - 25 JPP
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan finding the rhythm
Puneri Paltan slowing finding their rhythm as they cut down the lead by one point now. Arjun Deshwal finally fails to raid successfully in this match.
JPP 24 - 23 PUN
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan slowly coming back
The lead has been cut short to five points by the Puneri Paltan but Jaipur Pink Panthers are in tremendous form.
JPP 22 - 17 PUN
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Arjun Deshwal on fire
Arjun Deshwal has single handedly got his team a six point lead now. Panthers on top of this contest and Puneri Paltan need to get something changed soon.
PUN 14 - 20 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP: Panther lead after first half
Arjun Deshwal is the main man for Jaipur Pink Panther today. He is dominating with eight raid points from the first half. 100 percent accuracy from the Panther leaders.
PUN 14 - 18 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP: Mohit takes another point
Puneri Paltan all out. Arjun Deshwal is taking the charge on the other end. Mohit Goyat takes one point from the do or die raid now.
PUN 11 - 17 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur: Intense contest
Puneri Paltan take the lead after a single point raid from their raider. But just minutes later Panthers equalise with a scoreline of 9-9.
PUN 9 - 9 JPP
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Mohit Goyat on fire
Mohit Goyat gets Rahul Chaudhary out again as he gets another point from a raid. Arjun Deshwal still outside waiting for a revive.
PUN 7 - 5 JPP
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Puneri on top
Puneri Paltan are in the mood as they get a first point from raid and successfully defend the raid from the opposition. Rahul goes out and PUN have a two point lead.
PUN 2 - 0 JPP
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Paltan team practice session
Take a look at the warmup session of the Puneri Paltan ahead of their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
LIVE PKL 2023 JPP vs PUN: When will the match start?
The match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:00 PM (IST). Followed up by the second game starting at 9 PM (IST) between the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Puneri Paltan eye revenge
The first game for tonight's PKL 2023 roster has a repeat of the final from last season where Puneri Paltan will face defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. They will look to take revenge of the defeat from last season.
LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Glimpse from last year match
A look at the highlights of the match between these two sides from last year. Can the Jaipur Pink Panthers repeat the heroics from last time or Puneri Paltan will take revenge?
LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023 Squads
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.
Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, and Bhoir Akshay Bharat.
PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP Squads
Puneri Paltans: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit.
LIVE PKL 2023 Season 10: Livestreaming details of double header
Checkout the livestreaming details of today's double header in the PKL 2023 for matches between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bull.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull PKL Matches Online, On TV, Mobile & More?
LIVE PKL 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 10 doubleheader for today which will have Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls.