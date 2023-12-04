trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695319
PUNERI PALTAN VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Highlights | BEN(32) - BLR(30), PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match: Bengal Warrios Beat Bengaluru Bulls 2 Points

BEN vs BLR PKL 2023, Kabaddi Match Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Follow LIVE Score from BEN vs BLR PKL Season 10.
LIVE Blog

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers had an intense battle in what was a repeat of the PKL season 9 final at the EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. Panthers were the defending champions and Puneri Paltan successfully to revenge of their from last season's finale. The key battle between Arjun Deshwal and the Puneri Paltan defence was the one to watch out for today. After this one, fans had Bengal Warriors going head to head against the Bengaluru Bulls beating them by 2 points. Warriors played their first match of the season and successfully got the win by 2 points.

Check Highlights from Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 Matches Here.

04 December 2023
22:38 PM

LIVE PKL 2023: Result of both games

22:19 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Warriors beat Bulls

The tackle is complete and Bengal Warriors have won this tight affair in tremendous fashion. This match went down to the last raid as Bengaluru Bulls bounced back after a ten point lead by Warriors but the Bengal team kept their cool until the end.

BEN 32 - 30 BLR

22:14 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Warriors bounce back

Bengal Warriors have shown great character after Bengaluru Bulls equalled the scoreline.

BEN 31 - 29 BLR

22:05 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Bulls look to bounce

Straight four points for the Bengaluru Bulls. Will Bengal Warriors choke out their lead of ten points? They have been all out now.

BEN 28 - 26 BLR

21:59 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 BEN vs BLR: Bengal on top

Bengal Warriors on top of this contest but the lead has been cut down to 8 points now. Bulls slowly finding their rhythm.

BEN 27 - 19 BLR

21:53 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR Score: Warriors on top

Bengal Warriors on top of this contest. A much needed multiple raid by Bengaluru Bulls but still the gap is of ten points.

BEN 27 - 17 BLR

21:47 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR Score: Second half begins

Bengal Warriors maintain their 3 point lead two minutes into the second half. And then a raider goes out of bounds to make their scene better followed by a multiple point lead by Warriors.

BEN 17 - 11 BLR

21:39 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Half time

Bengal Warriors lead the contest. This is a tight contest as the difference is just three points at half time. Both team coaches having a word with their players.

BLR 11 - 14 BEN

21:29 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Super Raid

Bengal Warriors in a tough spot as Bengaluru Bulls complete a super raid and now the difference is just of a single point.

BLR 7 - 8 BEN

21:20 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023: Bulls tackle

Bengaluru Bulls finally get mighty Maninder out with a successfull tackle and the lead is now of 3 points for the Warriors.

BLR 3 - 6 BEN

21:16 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bull vs Bengal Warriors PKL 2023

Here we go! second game of tonight is under the action now. Maninder with a successfull raid in the first attempt.

BLR 1 - 4 BEN

21:05 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan beat Panthers

Revenge complete for Puneri Paltan as they end the contest with a lead of 4 points. What a brilliant performance from the Puneri Paltan. Mohit Goyat was very impressive in this match, he played an all-round game tonight for his side.

PUN 37 - 33 JPP

20:59 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: 1.43 mins left

Arjun Deshwal caught by Mohit Goyat, what a brilliant ankle hold by the Puneri Paltan raider. Pink Panthers on the charge.

JPP 30 - 36 PUN

20:54 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: 4.31 mins left

Puneri Paltan have the lead and the one thing their coach is telling them is that be carefull against Arjun Deshwal.

JPP 26 - 31 PUN

20:51 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan take lead

Mohit Goyat with a superb raid. He was in a do or die situation and what a raid that is from the Paltan raider.

PUN 27 - 25 JPP

20:43 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan finding the rhythm

Puneri Paltan slowing finding their rhythm as they cut down the lead by one point now. Arjun Deshwal finally fails to raid successfully in this match.

JPP 24 - 23 PUN

20:39 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Paltan slowly coming back

The lead has been cut short to five points by the Puneri Paltan but Jaipur Pink Panthers are in tremendous form.

JPP 22 - 17 PUN

20:34 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Arjun Deshwal on fire

Arjun Deshwal has single handedly got his team a six point lead now. Panthers on top of this contest and Puneri Paltan need to get something changed soon.

PUN 14 - 20 JPP

20:28 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP: Panther lead after first half

Arjun Deshwal is the main man for Jaipur Pink Panther today. He is dominating with eight raid points from the first half. 100 percent accuracy from the Panther leaders.

PUN 14 - 18 JPP

20:23 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP: Mohit takes another point

Puneri Paltan all out. Arjun Deshwal is taking the charge on the other end. Mohit Goyat takes one point from the do or die raid now.

PUN 11 - 17 JPP

20:19 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur: Intense contest

Puneri Paltan take the lead after a single point raid from their raider. But just minutes later Panthers equalise with a scoreline of 9-9.

PUN 9 - 9 JPP

20:10 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Mohit Goyat on fire

Mohit Goyat gets Rahul Chaudhary out again as he gets another point from a raid. Arjun Deshwal still outside waiting for a revive.

PUN 7 - 5 JPP

20:03 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Puneri on top

Puneri Paltan are in the mood as they get a first point from raid and successfully defend the raid from the opposition. Rahul goes out and PUN have a two point lead.

PUN 2 - 0 JPP

19:34 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Paltan team practice session

Take a look at the warmup session of the Puneri Paltan ahead of their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

18:47 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 JPP vs PUN: When will the match start?

The match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:00 PM (IST). Followed up by the second game starting at 9 PM (IST) between the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

18:05 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Puneri Paltan eye revenge

The first game for tonight's PKL 2023 roster has a repeat of the final from last season where Puneri Paltan will face defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. They will look to take revenge of the defeat from last season.

17:25 PM

LIVE PUN vs JPP PKL 2023: Glimpse from last year match

A look at the highlights of the match between these two sides from last year. Can the Jaipur Pink Panthers repeat the heroics from last time or Puneri Paltan will take revenge?

17:04 PM

LIVE BEN vs BLR PKL 2023 Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, and Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

16:46 PM

PKL 2023 PUN vs JPP Squads

Puneri Paltans: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit.

15:56 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Season 10: Livestreaming details of double header

Checkout the livestreaming details of today's double header in the PKL 2023 for matches between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bull.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panther & Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bull PKL Matches Online, On TV, Mobile & More?

15:20 PM

LIVE PKL 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL Season 10 doubleheader for today which will have Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls.

