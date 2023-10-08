Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL 2023 Auction Live On TV And Online?
All You Need To Know About Live Streaming Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Auction Set To Take On October 9 To October 10.
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction 2023 is just around the corner, and it promises to be an exhilarating event for kabaddi enthusiasts. With star players like Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, and Fazel Atrachali up for grabs, the excitement is palpable among fans. In this article, we'll provide you with all the essential information you need to know about the PKL Auction 2023, including team-wise purse, timing, and live streaming details.
The _ is ready for the Auction Panga _
We are coming back with a ____ for the Season 10 Player Auction _ pic.twitter.com/GYV66bO6QO — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 4, 2023
When and Where to Watch?
Date and Venue: The PKL Season 10 Player Auction is scheduled for Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The event will take place in Mumbai.
Live Telecast: Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the PKL Auction on Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports First channels. The coverage will commence at 8:30 PM IST on the first day, with a build-up show starting at 8 PM IST.
Live Streaming: If you prefer to stream the auction online, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to platform.
Auction Highlights
Player Categories: In the PKL Auction 2023, players will be categorized into four groups: A, B, C, and D. Within each category, they will be further divided into 'All-Rounders,' 'Defenders,' and 'Raiders.'
Base Prices: Here's a breakdown of the base prices for each category:
Category A: INR 30 Lakh
Category B: INR 20 Lakh
Category C: INR 13 Lakh
Category D: INR 9 Lakh
Total Players: The player pool for Season 10 consists of 500+ individuals, including 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023. Notable names like Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, and Vikash Kandola are part of this exciting roster.
Team Purses: Each PKL franchise has a purse of INR 5 crore to spend in the auction. However, it's important to note that some teams have already used a portion of their purse to retain players from their existing squads. Below is a breakdown of the remaining purse for each team:
Bengal Warriors: Rs 42,269,552
Bengaluru Bulls: Rs 29,938,470
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Rs 31,269,552
Gujarat Giants: Rs 40,267,075
Haryana Steelers: Rs 31,334,552
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rs 8,795,802
Patna Pirates: Rs 30,960,545
Puneri Paltan: Rs 28,071,538
Tamil Thalaivas: Rs 24,364,164
Telugu Titans: Rs 34,462,733
U Mumba: Rs 26,998,360
U.P. Yoddhas: Rs 20,642,802
Team Compositions: Each franchise can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players for the season. Some teams have already filled more than 10 slots in their squads through player retention.
