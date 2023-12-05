Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL Match Online, On TV, Mobile & More?

The match no.7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 match between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will take place on December 5 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Gujarat Giants enter this match fresh off a victory on December 3 over the Bengaluru Bulls. They prevailed 34–31 in the game. In Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League, it was their second victory.

On the other hand, on December 2, U Mumba defeated U. P. Yoddhas 34–31 in their last Season 10 encounter. In the PKL's history, Gujarat Giants have faced U Mumba twelve times.

Gujarat Giants lead U Mumba in their head-to-head record after 7 victories, while U Mumba has only won 4 of its matches and 1 resulted in a draw. The last meeting between these clubs in Season 9 saw Gujarat Giants defeat U Mumba 38–36.

Ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match in PKL 2023, here's all you need to know:

What date PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will be played?

The PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will take place on December 5, Tuesday.

Where will the PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match be played?

The PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will be played in Ahmedabad.

What time will the PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match begin?

The PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match?

The PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming the PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match?

The PKL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.