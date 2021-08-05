'Proud of you all for scripting history': Hear what PM Modi told hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid

As the Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid and congratulated the side on the remarkable accomplishment.

PM Modi also spoke to assistant coach Piyush Dubey. During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi told Manpreet that the entire side had scripted history. He also pointed out how Manpreet's voice is loud and clear as compared to his voice when PM Modi last spoke to him following the defeat against Belgium in the semi-finals.

After speaking to PM Modi, Manpreet thanked the Prime Minister for his encouragement throughout. It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team. The German team got off the block very quickly in the first quarter after the Indian defence was caught napping. Timur Oruz scored past Sreejesh from the scramble in the D. The European team continued with their relentless pressure and got series of penalty corners which the Indian defence withheld brilliantly during the dying moments of the first fifteen minutes.Graham Reid's men responded well in the second quarter as the team scored a brilliant field goal from the counterattack. Nilakanta found Simranjeet with a long ball into the D and he finished the move brilliantly on the turn.

The Captain and Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team had a surprise caller after their historic victory this morning in #Tokyo2020 Listen in and send in your wishes as the country celebrates an #Olympics medal in hockey after 41 years And don’t forget to #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XU0VNXeSMw — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021

Germany soon regained their lead from the goal by Wellen on the counter. After that, the floodgates of goals opened for both teams as Furk capitalised on the error of Surender to give Germany a 3-1 lead in the game.

India again came back in the game as Hardik Singh pounced on Harmanpreet's drag-flick to peg the Germans one back. In the dying moments of the first half, Harmanpreet Singh again came clutch for India with his superb drag-flick to level the match 3-3.

The second half started with a bang for the Men in Blue as Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke and in the preceding phase, Germany lost their referral too. For the fifth goal for India, Gurjant beautifully outran the German defender on the right flank to find Simranjeet in the center as he scored his second of the match. In the fourth quarter of the match, Windfeder converted the PC as he smashed the ball through the legs of Sreejesh and reduced the lead of India by one goal. But Indian defenders made sure they gave no chance to the German team to create any upset as they saw the match through with that one-goal lead.

