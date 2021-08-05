Punjab govt announces Rs 1 crore cash award to India men's hockey team players from the state

New Delhi: Punjab government announces a cash award of Rs 1 crore each to the India men's hockey team players from the state. The India men's hockey team won Bronze medal after defeating Germany in Tokyo Olympics.

Indian men's hockey team on Thursday morning created history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze, their first medal in 41 years from the sport.

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi made the announcement after India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze play-off. "On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m#Punjab We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics," Sodhi tweeted.

Punjab had eight players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, in the Indian men's hockey team. The others are Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh.

The team defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling third-place clash to come away with the bronze medal in a sensational comeback match. Indian team managed to score four goals in the last six minutes of the game after going down 1-3.

Harmanpreet Singh converted India's third penalty corner of the bronze medal match against Germany to help India level the 3-3 with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Men’s Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh, Head Coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey, and congratulated the team for emerging victorious and bringing home the Bronze medal.

In a social media post, PM Modi tweeted, Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also spoke to the Indian men's hockey team over the telephone and congratulated them for the victory, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Live TV