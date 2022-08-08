PV Sindhu, India's golden girl: Netizens can't stop praising new CWG 2022 gold medallist, check reacts
PV Sindhu's name went viral after she won gold for India at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham
PV Sindhu's name went viral on the internet after she won gold for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 8). The star Indian shuttler defeated Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles category to clinch her first individual gold at the Games. The 27-year-old was keen on getting the gold right from the start of the final. She defeated World No. 13 Li in a dominant fashion and showcased her best skills.
After Sindhu won India its 19th gold of the CWG 2022, fans couldn't keep calm and praised her all over the internet. Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi also congratulated and praised the star shuttler for her achievements and success at the Commonwealth Games. (Incredible PV Sindhu, at just 27 years of age, has all the CWG medals: Check her biggest achievements - In Pics)
Checkout the reactions below...
India’s golden girl @PVsindhu1 hence proved her name once again by achieving her first ever gold medal at the #CWG2022. Congratulations on an enormous victory Sindhu, keep shining #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NK8uCpOaGS — Ankit Dhiman (@Ankit_dhiman_05) August 8, 2022
Congratulations our Golden Girl @Pvsindhu1
Greatest Badminton player ever in Indian History...
What a player, incredible player, champion player...
हर भारतीय को देश की बेटी @Pvsindhu1 पर गर्व है!#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/GeV40eSik5— Vasudev Koli (@VasudevKoli_BJP) August 8, 2022
Amazing performance Golden girl @Pvsindhu1 beats Michelle Li of Canada in straight games to win gold in badminton women's singles#CWG2022 #PVSindhu #CWG pic.twitter.com/ULLGPTQyvC — Gurveer Singh Brar (@GurveerBrar) August 8, 2022
@Pvsindhu1 many congratulation. A golden girl of India — Manish Sanklecha (@ManishSanklecha) August 8, 2022
Heartiest congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning another gold https://t.co/R8XpdhLY1c — Ashi Kaushik (@TheAshiKaushik) August 8, 2022
Sensational Winning Streak by India's pride, @Pvsindhu1 wins #Badminton Gold at the #CommonwealthGames2022 Games 2022, #Birmingham. Congratulations !!#PVSindhu #Birmingham2022 #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/ywCpQqY9sR— Uday Birje (@uday_birje) August 8, 2022
Its a Gold for Golden Girl @Pvsindhu1 ....Congratulations
Keep it up girl#CWG2022 #Birmingham2022 — Roshni Mahesh Mulrajani (@RoshniMeeta) August 8, 2022
Congratulations to #PVSindhu for winning her first-ever CWG #Goldmedal in #Badminton.
You are an inspiration for all our youth. My best wishes.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/ByZOH4AMK1 — Sumit Jaiswal (@sumitjaiswal02) August 8, 2022
