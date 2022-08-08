PV Sindhu's name went viral on the internet after she won gold for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 8). The star Indian shuttler defeated Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles category to clinch her first individual gold at the Games. The 27-year-old was keen on getting the gold right from the start of the final. She defeated World No. 13 Li in a dominant fashion and showcased her best skills.

After Sindhu won India its 19th gold of the CWG 2022, fans couldn't keep calm and praised her all over the internet. Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi also congratulated and praised the star shuttler for her achievements and success at the Commonwealth Games. (Incredible PV Sindhu, at just 27 years of age, has all the CWG medals: Check her biggest achievements - In Pics)

