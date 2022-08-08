NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 11 LIVE Score and Updates: PV Sindhu wins 1st GOLD, Lakshya Sen begins final clash

Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 8). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 11 and much more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

After an explosive 10th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw medals raining for India across sports like athletics, cricket, table tennis, hockey, squash and boxing, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to cap off the finals day with some gold. Players will be eyeing gold medal across the last few matches they will be playing to end the campaign on a positive note.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. At the men’s hockey team India is eyeing for a win against Australia to capture gold. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match on Monday.

Boxers made the nation proud on the tenth day. Amit Panghal, Nitu Ganghas, Nikhat Zareen captured gold for India in their respective weight categories. Some medals came in athletics as well. Annu Rani (bronze in javelin throw), Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker (gold and silver in men’s triple jump), Sandeep Kumar (bronze in men’s 10000 m race walk) brought laurels for the country. A silver medal came in table tennis as well.

India men’s hockey team will take on Australia in the gold medal match later in the evening as well. Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

15:18 PM

Badminton, men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong

Alright, the India is trailing 9-11 at half way stage in first game. Tough game this and Lakshya needs to make a strong comeback to win the first game. 

15:07 PM

Badminton, men’s singles final begins with Lakshya Sen taking on Malaysia's NG Tze Yong 

The match begins with high intensity rallies. Not going to be easy for the Indian here. 

14:57 PM

Congrats, Champion!

14:41 PM

GOLD!

PV Sindhu wins the second game 21-13 to bag gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in the final with spectacular fashion.

14:09 PM

Gold getting close to Sindhu!

PV Sindhu wins the first game of the final 21-15 against Canada's Li, the gold medal inches closer to her now!

14:00 PM

Sindhuleads the first game!

PV Sindhu getting closer to the gold medal for India as she leads the first game of the final 11-8. Still, a long way to go for Sindhu as the intensity is clearly visible between the two shuttlers.

13:54 PM

Another gold match today!

India men's hockey team will take on Australia in the final for the gold medal at the CWG 2022 Birmingham. Checkout the live streaming details HERE.

13:12 PM

Upcoming gold matches

India's PV Sindhu will take on Michelle LI of Canada in the Women's Singles final match for the gold medal.

Lakshay Sen will face Tze Yong NG of Malaysia in the Men's Singles final match for the gold later on.

12:46 PM

Badminton: Mixed doubles gold medal match underway

Mixed doubles gold medal match between Terry Kai Yong Hee and Jessica Wei Han Tan of Singapore taking on Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis of England. The Singaporean duo have taken the first game 21-16. PV Sindhu's gold medal match is up next.

12:40 PM

India look to finish with GOLD rush

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy as well as India men hockey team all play in gold medal matches today. Check full India schedule here.

12:40 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of CWG 2022.

