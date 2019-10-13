Rugby World Cup: Namibia vs Canada match cancelled due to typhoon

Tokyo: The organizers of the Rugby World Cup held in Japan decided to cancel "on safety grounds" the match between Namibia and Canada scheduled for Sunday in Kamaishi, following the landing of Typhoon Hagibis.

"Typhoon Hagibis was one of the most powerful storms to hit Japan in decades and safety considerations are at the heart of the decision," the organization said in a statement.

Kamaishi, located in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, is located in a mountainous area, including those directly behind the stadium, reports Efe news.

"There have been landslides and flooding in the vicinity of the stadium and along access roads to the venue following torrential rain throughout the night," the statement added, saying that the priority is the safety of personnel and fans and urging people to stay away.

Ticket holders will be entitled to a full face-value refund, organizers said.

The other three games scheduled for Sunday: United States vs Tonga, Wales vs Uruguay and Japan vs Scotland, will go ahead as scheduled.

