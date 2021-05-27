Sagar Rana murder case: Delhi Police records statements of 8 eye-witnesses

The Delhi Police on Wednesday (May 26) recorded statements of eight eye-witnesses in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. They were also interrogated regarding the involvement of Olympian Sushil Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old budding wrestler Sagar Rana.

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested four associates of Kumar from the Kanjhawala area of the national capital on Tuesday night in connection with the case. According to Delhi Police, all were found to be the associates of Kumar.

“They, also active members of the Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana Gang, revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of Sagar. NBW’s were pending against them,” the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them, Sagar, died during treatment.

On Sunday, Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, who was with him on a two-wheeler.

Sushil spends birthday in lockup

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar spent his birthday in a lockup on Wednesday after being remanded to six days police custody in connection with the murder of a wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. Police said he remained quiet through the day.

Sushil Kumar was born on May 26, 1983. On Wednesday morning, police said four associates of Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler Sagar, were arrested by the Rohini district police and handed over to the crime branch.

The accused were identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana’s Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district, they said. They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said the four accused were produced before the duty metropolitan magistrate who sent them to four days police remand. “We have got their custody and they are being interrogated by the team,” he added.

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi’s Mundka area by a team of Delhi Polices special cell and the case was then transferred to the crime branch which is presently probing it.

(with agency inputs)